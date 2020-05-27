CFIA: Information Regarding Certain Labeling Requirements for Foodservice Products During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Retail & FoodService May 27, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has temporarily suspended some of its low-risk activities.

Low-risk CFIA activities are those that do not immediately impact the production of safe food for Canadians.

Effective immediately, the CFIA is providing flexibility for certain labelling requirements for foodservice packaged products that have no impact on food safety, as detailed below.

Foodservice products are those used by hotels, restaurants and institutions.

This will help to support the economy, alleviate supply disruptions in Canadian grocery stores, and avoid food waste.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

