Charles Krasne, CEO of Krasdale Foods, Dies at 94

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Charles A Krasne, a pioneer in the grocery industry who presided over his family’s business, Krasdale Foods, for more than 50 years died on Friday, March 7. He was 94.

Only the second CEO in the company’s 117-year history, Charles transformed Krasdale Foods from a local wholesaler and distributor into a fully integrated grocery servicer and supplier, forming the company’s retail arm, which provided all manner of support to independent grocers, including advertising, marketing, merchandising and business services.

Under Charles’ leadership, Krasdale Foods became the largest voluntary supermarket group in the New York Metro Area via its banners C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Shop Smart and Stop 1, along with distributing to thousands of bodega and specialty stores. He also expanded the company’s footprint beyond its New York City roots. Today, Krasdale Foods serves independent grocery stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.

Charles Krasne was born on September 12, 1930. After graduating from Yale and earning his MBA from Harvard, he worked briefly alongside his father at Krasdale Foods but soon left to take a position at IBM. It was there that Charles recognized the critical role computers could play in developing efficiencies at every level of an organization.

When Charles returned to Krasdale Foods in the 1960s, he instituted an operational data processing and inventory management system that made the company one of the most efficient food distributors in the country, able to quickly turn over inventory while maintaining a 97% service level or fill rate.

In 1973, Charles arranged for Krasdale Foods to move from its small warehouse to the brand-new facility at the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx, becoming one of the first tenants recruited by the city to the new site.

Not long after, in the late 1970s, many large supermarket chains began moving out of New York, leaving a patchwork of small bodegas and grocery stores to fill the void. With the changed landscape, Charles recognized an opportunity to help these small business owners pool their resources to provide enhanced merchandising, marketing and business support, in addition to wholesaling and distribution. Charles unveiled the C-Town and Bravo banners while offering a wide-ranging business model that included providing financing and advising and arranging for services, including retail- technology, pricing, signage, etc.

Throughout his many years at the helm of Krasdale Foods, Charles helped to empower hundreds of small business owners, many of whom were first-generation Americans who would go on to own multiple stores now run by their children and grandchildren. He also took pride in giving back to the communities where Krasdale operates, hosting beloved events and activities and partnering with organizations such as the Yankees Foundation, Food Bank for New York City, and DreamYard to support underserved communities.

Even in recent years, Charles continued to evolve and expand the company. In 2002, after several longtime customers moved to Florida and inquired about opening new stores, Charles brought the Bravo banner to the Sunshine State.

As CEO, Charles has been a strong mentor, helping to elevate future leaders. Throughout his tenure, he recruited some of the best and brightest talent in the grocery industry, including Krasdale’s President and COO Gus Lebiak. Under his leadership, Charles built an exceptional leadership team poised to ensure success for Krasdale and its customers for the next hundred years.

Charles is survived by his four children, Fred (and Melissa Daley), Kenneth (and his fiancé, Cynthia Ramos), Thatcher (and Stacie) Krasne, and Kim Bacon, and seven grandchildren, Tess, Keira, Lily, Chloe, and Hudson Krasne, and Jeremy and Oliver Bacon. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Belle Ribicoff, and nieces Karen Wagner (and Dr. Jason Faller), Jane Wagner, and Dara Ribicoff. He was predeceased by his wife of more than 60 years, Ines Tamara Krasne, in 2018. He is also survived by his companion, Maria Velazquez.

Services for Mr. Krasne will be private.

Those wishing to honor Mr. Krasne’s legacy are asked to make a donation in his memory to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.