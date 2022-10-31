Chartwells Higher Education Donates 45,000 Meals to Campus Communities Nationwide as Part of “Thank-Ful” Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced “Thank-Ful,” a nationwide event designed to celebrate community, show gratitude, and give to those in need during the holiday season. The second of four signature events from Chartwells’ Joy-Ful campaign will take place simultaneously across all 300 Chartwells campuses on November 16, 2022.

Millions of students across the country are invited to partake in Thank-Ful’s interactive programming centered around food, appreciation, and community. Students can participate in a “Friendsgiving” meal with a customized menu that includes traditional and alternative Thanksgiving offerings such as roasted maple-brined turkey breast, sweet potato pie, classic stuffing, or even carved chili lime local butternut squash.

During Thank-Ful, students will also have the chance to take their culinary skills to the next level through the country’s largest interactive teaching kitchen, the Thankful Kitchen, which will be hosted on Chartwells’ partner campuses. Each student will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Chartwells chefs to make two mini parfait pies: one for themselves and one to gift to someone they are thankful for.

“We strive to give students the opportunity to show thanks, support their local communities, and create meaningful memories centered around food and joy,” said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. “Thank-Ful is a warm welcome to holiday festivities and a great addition to our JoyFul campaign. We are looking forward to bringing a sense of togetherness and appreciation to the students, schools, and local communities we serve nationwide.”

As part of Thank-Ful’s give-back component, Chartwells Higher Education will be donating meal vouchers to each campus food pantry to bolster their food insecurity efforts, totaling at least 45,000 meals nationwide. Additionally, each campus will offer different activities focused on gratitude such as a thankful wall, where students and staff can write notes of what they’re thankful for, compliment blitzes, balloon pops of positivity, and more.

Thank-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Thank-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells’ nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.