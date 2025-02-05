Chartwells Higher Education Joins the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation for ‘Delight-Ful’ Event, Featuring Over 1.5 Million Acts of Kindness to Date

During Delight-Ful, a week-long event, dining halls can become Certified Kindness Kitchens



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, has joined the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation for the return of “Delight-Ful,” a nationwide initiative designed to encourage random acts of kindness across campus communities. As part of Chartwells’ award-winning Joy-Ful campaign, the third annual Delight-Ful event will take place from February 10 to February 14, 2025, with the goal of spreading kindness throughout the week.

This year, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation is encouraging campuses to make kindness the norm. Chartwells associates, students, and staff will collectively carry out a nationwide random acts of kindness challenge. To date, Delight-Ful has encouraged over 1.5 million acts of kindness; the goal is to surpass 2 million after this event.

For this year’s event, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation is offering campuses the opportunity to become Certified Kindness Kitchens. Team members are encouraged to sign a Certified Kindness Pledge and complete activities focused on random kindness, also known as ‘RAKtivities.’ Dining halls can then display their certification as a space where compassion, respect, and empathy thrive.

“Delight-Ful reflects our commitment to creating spaces on campus for students to make positive impacts within their communities,” said Eva Wojtalewski, Chief Executive Officer, Chartwells Higher Education. “We’re thrilled to continue offering opportunities for students to come together and prioritize kindness and empathy through food and shared experiences year after year.”

Delight-Ful will feature additional community-focused activities and initiatives, including themed menus and dining stations and First Year Eats events, which help new students connect and get involved in activities like Teaching Kitchens, community givebacks, and kitchen tours.

New Delight-Ful initiatives this year include donation stations for students, kindness scavenger hunts, and a ‘Tell Me Something Good’ positivity wall. Delight-Ful will also offer well-loved activities from past events, such as soup kits, pay-it-forward cards, therapy dogs, flower giveaways, flash mobs, and more.

Delight-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Delight-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is reinventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company’s excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus. Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.DineonCampus.com.