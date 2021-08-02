Chartwells Higher Education Launches Joy-Ful, a New Year-Long Celebration of Being Back Together on Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced Joy-Ful, a year-long, national campaign aimed at welcoming students back to campus and rekindling a sense of community. After a school year largely defined by separation, Joy-Ful will help new and returning students connect and celebrate campus life with engaging and uplifting moments of joy centered around food.

“Many students returning this fall were deprived of the typical college experience last year, and a big part of that takes place in the dining hall,” said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. “The first year of college is often the starting point for life-long friendships, so we’re working with our university partners to give those memorable, in-person experiences back to students who experienced them virtually last year.”

Throughout the school year, students will be invited to four signature Joy-Ful events taking place in unison across school campuses nationwide. The first signature event in September is a welcome back “Food Festi-Ful” that will feature popular street food menus and unique celebrations customized by each campus. Other signature events will take place in November, March, and May, with students across the country simultaneously partaking to create a sense of community and togetherness.

In addition, each month will feature special events and engaging moments focused on specific themes that create joy, such as “Cheer-Ful” in September and “Mind-Ful” in January. Schools are encouraged to create social experiences that take into consideration campus traditions and bring students together, help form life-long friendships, and make each moment of joy truly unique to the college or university.

This multifaceted national campaign is just one way Chartwells Higher Education is bringing students together in special, memorable, and impactful ways. For more information on Chartwells and the Joy-Ful campaign, please visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells’ nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.