Chartwells Higher Education Launches Performance Circle, a Nutrition and Education Program Focused on Athletic Performance

The science-backed initiative supports active students with balanced menu items and nutritional guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recognized leader in contract foodservice management Chartwells Higher Education announced the launch of Performance Circle, a new holistic nutrition and education program designed specifically for student-athletes and active students. Through balanced, nutrient-rich meals and resources backed by sports science, Performance Circle aims to support performance and recovery and help all students thrive as they transition to independent nutrition management in college.

According to Chartwells’ 2025 Campus Dining Index, athletic performance nutrition is a top preference for today’s college students, and the desire for athletic performance-based meals has surged 61% year-over-year. Student-athletes are also some of the most consistent diners on campuses, yet they face a set of unique challenges when managing their nutrition for the first time and working to fuel their bodies for success.

Performance Circle ensures that student-athletes have access to curated menus, expert guidance, and educational tools to help fuel their performances. The program and its meals were developed in collaboration with Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, including a Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics, expert chefs, and athletes.

“Student-athletes want to know what they should be putting on their plates. There’s often a heavy focus on protein, but a key aspect of this program is educating students on carbohydrates as the body’s preferred, primary fuel resource–especially when it comes to performance,” said Megan Dudczak, Corporate Director of Nutrition, Chartwells Higher Education. “We also emphasize the importance of meal timing, particularly when and how to incorporate both protein and carbohydrates throughout the day.”

Nutritional guidelines of the program focus on informing and guiding students to prioritize balanced ingredients, with an emphasis on pre-workout fuel and post-exercise meals that aid in muscle recovery. Performance plates incorporate varying ratios of macronutrients–including carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins–to help student-athletes refuel, repair, and rehydrate effectively. Offerings include different intensities of training and pre- and post-exercise snacks and meals. Through educational materials, student-athletes will learn what their bodies need, when to eat, and the importance of nutrition, allowing them to find the right meals for their unique needs.

“Performance Circle reflects our continued commitment to inclusive, student-centered dining and resources,” said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. “By catering to the needs of not only student-athletes, but all students who prioritize physical wellness, we’re providing access to the tools they need to succeed in every aspect of campus life.”

Chartwells Higher Education is currently piloting Performance Circle at select campuses across the country. The program is available to all students, reflecting Chartwells’ ongoing dedication to enhancing student lives through food.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is reinventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company’s excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus. Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

