Chase and DoorDash Announce Expansion of Partnership to Include New Grocery Benefits for Chase Sapphire and Other Consumer Branded Cards

Chase, the largest credit card issuer in the U.S., announced an extension and expansion of its partnership with DoorDash, the premier local commerce platform. Starting today, Chase Sapphire and other eligible Chase cardmembers will receive recurring benefits on orders from grocery, convenience, and non-restaurant stores on DoorDash. This partnership also provides access to a complimentary DashPass membership for existing Chase cardmembers and consumers who sign up now through December 31, 2027. DashPass is DoorDash’s membership program that offers exclusive deals, members-only benefits, and unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and non-restaurant stores. Details across Chase include:



Sapphire Reserve®

Cardmembers with active, free DashPass memberships will continue to receive the benefit through December 31, 2027. New and existing Sapphire Reserve cardmembers who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through December 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, dependent upon the activation date.

New: Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Reserve DashPass membership now receive two promos of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.

Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Reserve DashPass membership now receive two promos of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will continue to receive the existing $5 monthly DoorDash in-app credit through January 31, 2025. Beginning February 1, 2025, cardmembers will receive a new monthly benefit for $5 off restaurant orders on DoorDash.

Sapphire Preferred®

Cardmembers with active, free DashPass memberships will continue to receive the benefit through December 31, 2027. New and existing Sapphire Preferred cardmembers who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through December 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, dependent upon the activation date.

New: Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Preferred DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on one grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant order on DoorDash.

Freedom® and Slate®

Cardmembers who have not used the Chase DashPass benefit have until January 31, 2025, to enroll in the current benefit – three months of free membership followed by nine months of discounted DashPass.*

New: Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.*

Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.* New: Cardmembers who have activated a Freedom or Slate DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each quarter at checkout on one grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant order on DoorDash.

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Chase consumer branded cards to become its exclusive grocery and restaurant delivery platform partner,” said Usman Cheema, Global Head of Business Development for DoorDash. “In addition to continuing to offer DashPass as a benefit for eligible cardmembers, we’re proud to unlock more DoorDash savings for Chase cardmembers to order from a wide variety of categories available on DoorDash including grocery and convenience stores. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Chase to connect consumers to all their favorite local stores in a convenient, affordable way.” “Introducing these new benefits in addition to our ongoing offer of DashPass showcases our commitment in bringing the utmost convenience that we can to our cardmembers’ lives,” said Dana Pouwels, Head of Strategic Card Partnerships at Chase. “We’re pleased to continue our DoorDash partnership and provide our Chase Sapphire and other cardmembers with enhanced offers on grocery and convenience.”



For $9.99/month or $96/year, DashPass members save an average of $5 on every eligible order and since launching in 2018, members have saved over $10 billion globally​​. DashPass is the largest membership program in third-party local commerce and the most affordable way to order on DoorDash.



To learn more or to activate your complimentary DashPass membership, visit the DashPass and Chase sign up page here or download the DoorDash app to add your eligible Chase credit card.Terms & Conditions

*After the free benefit period ends, membership automatically renews as a paid monthly plan. Terms apply.