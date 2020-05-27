Chef Daniel Boulud Launches Daniel Boulud Kitchen

NEW YORK — Chef Daniel Boulud announced today the launch of Daniel Boulud Kitchen, a new delivery concept designed to bring the culinary flavor of his New York restaurant DANIEL to the home. With a weekly-changing menu of French classics with contemporary appeal rooted in the rhythm of the seasons and safely prepared by Boulud’s meticulously trained team, orders can be placed immediately though the new website, or through delivery platform, Tock To-Go.

Each dish will be prepared in the acclaimed DANIEL kitchen under the strictest of CDC guidelines ensuring the safety of staff through rigorous health protocol and with every order that goes out. All team members will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times and with a more than 5,000 square foot kitchen, there is ample space for social distancing. Limited delivery service will adhere to the same guidelines. Curbside pick-up will be outdoors under the canopy of DANIEL.

Five percent of sales will go directly to benefit Hand in Hand, a Daniel Boulud Foundation. Started in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and the temporary closing of restaurants to guests, the Foundation supports those employees who have not been able work and are experiencing extraordinary financial hardship. In early April, a small group of staff was able to return to the job when Boulud partnered with SL Green CEO Marc Holliday to create Food1st, a non-profit foundation, by rallying and funding his restaurant tenants to prepare thousands of nutritious meals for organizations such as Citymeals on Wheels, The Bowery Mission, local hospitals, nurses and first responders. The launch of Daniel Boulud Kitchen will allow him to put even more of his team back in the kitchen while continuing to support his Food1st initiative from his downtown prep.

Said Boulud, “This has been the most difficult and challenging time I’ve ever faced as a chef and restaurateur. I miss being in the kitchen, but I also miss my guests and I miss my staff – many of whom have been by my side for years. With Daniel Boulud Kitchen, we have the ability to bring back some additional members and as we grow, we can bring back even more. We are in the business of giving love and compassion, and being able to cook together and to do what we do best at a time when people are looking for delicious alternatives for their home dining means the world.”

The launch of the Daniel Boulud Kitchen concept in New York City is a model that Boulud’s restaurant group, The Dinex Group, intends to expand as the summer season approaches. They expect to add deliveries to many summer hubs from Westchester to the Hamptons, and even Greenwich by mid-June.

Said Dinex CEO Sebastien Silvestri, “This is an entirely new brand that will allow us to expand first into markets where some of our restaurants already exist, and then elsewhere we know people want to experience the cuisine of Daniel Boulud in the safety of their own home. It’s a tremendous platform that we are excited about growing over time and utilizing for years to come.”

Upcoming Daniel Boulud Kitchen Menus

Boulud is launching his first service on May 24th with a casual “Sunday in Provence”, a menu inspired by a Spring picnic in the south of France. Dishes include items such as a chilled Salade Niçoise, organic Poulet Rôti au Romarin, Ratatouille, Strawberry Charlotte Tropézienne and Herbes de Provençe Focaccia. The all-inclusive menu includes a bottle of Rosé de Provençe from our sommelier selection, and is priced at $150 for 2-3 people, and $275 for 4-6 people. Additional menu items will be available à la carte. Orders must be placed by Saturday, May 23rd at 2pm.

Following Memorial Day weekend, a new menu rolls out on Wednesday, May 27th with the theme “Boulud Chez Vous.” Running daily with pick-up and limited delivery from 4pm-8pm, this menu will be changed weekly, and offers three-courses at $75 per person as well as à la carte options. Sample menu items include White & Green Asparagus with Poached Egg Dressing, Lobster Salad Provençale, Grilled Halibut with Morels & Spring Peas, Daniel’s Classic Beef Duo, and Opera Cake with Crème Anglaise, or a Fraisier. Wine bottles can be added to the order, as can cocktail mixes for two such as Classic Negroni. Orders can be placed in advance until 12:00PM on the day of order.

For more information or to place an order now for delivery, please go to www.DanielBouludKitchen.com. Pick-up from Restaurant DANIEL is also available.

About The Dinex Group

Founded by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group, LLC is a collection of internationally renowned and highly lauded restaurants with an emphasis on fine dining and cuisine served at the highest level. A culinary innovator and iconic restauranteur, Daniel founded The Dinex Group in 1993 with his eponymous restaurant, DANIEL, growing it today to 12 company-owned and seven licensed venues around the world including DANIEL in New York City; Café Boulud at The Surrey in New York City, Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach and Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto; Maison Boulud at the Ritz Carlton in Montreal; Bar Boulud in New York City, Mandarin Oriental Boston and Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London; Boulud Sud in New York City and the JW Mariott Marquis in Miami, db Bistro Moderne in New York City and at the Marina Bay Sands Resort & Casino in Singapore; DBGB in CityCenterDC in Washington D.C. and three Épicerie Boulud locations throughout New York City. The company additionally operates a commissary kitchen, a catering business and the majority stake in Feast & Fête, one of New York City’s premiere catering and events companies.