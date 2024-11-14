Chef Lamar Moore Named Certified Angus Beef Chef of the Year

With an eye for hospitality, Chef Moore serves up more than just incredible meals.



WOOSTER, Ohio — Bronzeville Winery’s Chef Lamar Moore was recently named as Certified Angus Beef’s 2024 Chef of the Year.

More than a restaurant, Bronzeville Winery redefines hospitality and the meaning of gathering to share a special meal, as inspired by the Sunday dinners Chef Lamar Moore’s grandmother hosted for the community.

“I watched my grandmother cook, but it wasn’t just her cooking … it was her helping people, supporting people,” says Chef Lamar Moore. “Today, when I put a meal in front of people here, I want them to know ‘this is home’.”

Though Chef Moore grew up in Beverly, a south Chicago suburb, his career has taken him to culinary school and renowned kitchens across the United States as he worked to define his unique culinary point of view.

Today his dishes showcase traditional Southern influences combined with high-end execution; and always an eye for sharing plates and building community.

“I pride myself on people sitting around these tables, enjoying each other and the food; so a lot of my culinary journey and what I offer today is family-style because of that,” says Chef Moore. “The food is really an expression of ourselves; we’re able to have fun and do some quirky things.”

His ever-evolving menu includes items like a chimichurri sauce made with collard greens, watermelon nigiri and Certified Angus Beef ® strip steaks and flank short ribs.

“People enjoy hearing when stories merge with their menu, and with Certified Angus Beef ® dishes I have a story to tell,” adds Chef Moore. “I share about the times I’ve spent going to different farms and ranches as a Certified Angus Beef brand ambassador, and I always tie in the fact that they can find this same cut they love at the grocery store.”

With Chef Moore at the helm, Bronzeville Winery invites diners to share more than just dinner— it’s a place to connect, share moments and build community.