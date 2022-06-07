CHEP Canada Once Again Receives EcoVadis’ Platinum Sustainability Rating

TORONTO — CHEP, a Brambles company and a global leader in supply chain solutions, announced that CHEP Canada has achieved EcoVadis’ highest available rating, Platinum, for the third consecutive year. This ranking places CHEP Canada in the top 1% of sustainable businesses for small- and medium-sized companies in its industry. With an overall score of 79 in 2022, CHEP Canada was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award as the highest scoring company in the Americas region.

This year marks the seventh year that CHEP Canada has ranked on EcoVadis’ scale, and the third year in a row it was awarded the prestigious Platinum status. The EcoVadis methodology assesses and scores 21 criteria surrounding companies’ policies and actions, as well as its published reporting, related to the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement practices in more than 200 industries. Based on scoring across all categories in the Platinum award, CHEP Canada was designated as “advanced” in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

“Both EcoVadis awards reflect and celebrate our vision to pioneer regenerative solutions across the supply chain through our share and reuse circular business model and customer collaborations through the Zero Waste World program,” said Frank Bozzo, Vice President and General Manager, CHEP Canada. “We are honored and thankful to have our sustainability programs recognized by EcoVadis as we continue working toward a positive planet, positive businesses and positive communities. CHEP’s sustainability initiatives are key to our purpose and success.”

EcoVadis’ provides sustainability ratings for tens of thousands of companies. Its methodology is based on international CSR standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000.

As a global sustainability leader, CHEP has a history of being recognized by EcoVadis, including receiving a Platinum rating for CHEP Europe in 2020 and 2021, and a Gold rating for CHEP Australia in previous years.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 190 purchasing categories and 160 countries.

About CHEP

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world’s most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling’. CHEP’s ambition is to create a positive impact on the planet and society, pioneering regenerative supply chains. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,500 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 345 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe.