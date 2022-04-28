Food Distributor SpartanNash attracts Acquisition Interest -sources

BOSTON – United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI.N) and Oak Street Real Estate Capital are separately working on bids for U.S. food distributor SpartanNash Co (SPTN.O), people familiar the matter said on Tuesday.

United Natural Foods, a SpartanNash competitor, is exploring a bid to buy the entire company, the sources said.

Oak Street, a Chicago-based investment firm, contacted SpartanNash last month to reiterate its interest in buying real estate from the company worth up to $1 billion, shortly after two activist investors began pushing SpartanNash to explore changes, including putting itself up for sale, the sources added.

