Church Brothers Launches Redesigned Website

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms launches its redesigned website to reflect the company’s strategic long-term vision.

The website, relaunched this spring, was updated to showcase the breadth of the company’s product line – from commodity to value added items – for both foodservice and retail customers, said Jennifer Wagner Sanchez, director of corporate marketing.

“We want to communicate who we are as Church Brothers moving forward and position ourselves to further engage with consumers as our retail business continues to grow,” Wagner Sanchez said.

With an emphasis on clean design and bright, eye-catching graphics, the website was redesigned to enable site visitors to easily access the company and product information they are in search of. New content for trade users includes market data and insights and for consumers it will include product usage ideas and quick links to purchase our products online.

“We want to ensure consistency in messaging and branding and the redesigned website is a reflection of who Church Brothers is now as a company,” Wagner Sanchez said. “We are widely known for our foodservice business but now the website reflects our growth in retail as well.”

For more information about the company and its products, visit ChurchBrothers.com.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.