Cimcorp Names Veli-Matti Hakala New CEO 

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cimcorp, a leading innovator in logistics automation, has appointed Veli-Matti Hakala as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Hakala joined Cimcorp in 2016 and has grown within the company from sales to management, most recently serving as Executive Vice President. In his new position, Hakala will maintain Cimcorp’s positive culture and hands-on innovation as the company grows. Current CEO, Tero Peltomäki, will retire after a long and noteworthy career, continuing as a member of Cimcorp’s board of directors.

With over 25 years of experience in industry and technology, Hakala will leverage his expertise to cultivate growth in both the company and its clientele. These objectives apply to grocery retail and tire plant logistics, two areas that Cimcorp has branched out to in recent years. The foundation for this success has been Cimcorp’s core technology and software that function in different segments. Additionally, Cimcorp’s Service business, as a cross-cutting organization, has the potential to be one of the key enablers of growth.

“Cimcorp has always grown by starting small in the new business segments. We’ve created one solution first, and as we’ve gained more knowledge of our clients’ challenges, we have been able to expand,” said Hakala.

As CEO, Hakala is committed to maintaining a high level of service as the company grows. Cimcorp brings a deep understanding of each client’s business environment that extends from the initial sales and design phases through the duration of the project. The Cimcorp team plays a consultative role, listening closely and sharing decades-long experience.

“In every phase, we aim to bring our experience to the table and even challenge the client’s initial perspective. We are interested in what our client does and how it could be done better and more efficiently,” said Hakala “I want to promote Cimcorp’s growth in a way that allows us to hold on to what we have—our innovative spirit and genuine care for the client. A CEO has a vital role in keeping those things on board as the company grows. We need to remember how we got to where we are today.”

According to Hakala, automation is an inevitable course in Cimcorp’s core sectors, and the company’s end-to-end capabilities will be crucial for clients’ success. In the past, both the tire and grocery retail industries have automated individual machines and parts of their operations. In recent years, automation has spread throughout the facilities. Companies want to be able to see their entire operation with one look, utilize analytics, optimize processes, and lead with data. Cimcorp’s own software and software development enable the management of these entities.

Outside of work, Hakala likes to fly fish, ski, and snowboard. Time spent with family and in nature is a key part of his life. To develop himself and his skills, he follows a simple recipe.

“My career has taught me that development comes from listening. Everything starts with listening, gathering information, questioning, and analyzing,” said Hakala.

In addition to Hakala’s promotion, Cimcorp has also appointed Tommi Kumlander as Deputy CEO and Jarno Honkanen as VP, Solutions & Technology, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group has been simplifying material flows since 1975. As a global system integrator, Cimcorp improves its customers profitability by offering unique solutions for automation that run with easy-to-use software and are backed by lifetime services that ensure success for customers in grocery retail and the tire industry. Cimcorp’s solutions are helping customers succeed in their markets, today and tomorrow. Backed by a worldwide network of offices and partners, and as a member of Murata Machinery Ltd., one of the world’s largest logistics automation suppliers – Cimcorp offers local support globally. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.