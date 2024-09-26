Cimcorp Presents End-to-End ‘Dreamfield’ Solution for Warehouse and Distribution Center Automation

The solution is designed to enhance efficiency and profitability in grocery retail, setting a new standard for excellence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cimcorp, a pioneer in robotic handling solutions, specialized in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, announces its newest end-to-end solution “Dreamfield.” Designed to enhance efficiency and profitability within warehouses and distribution centers (DCs), Dreamfield was created to meet the needs of grocery retail – including the fresh foods, dairy, bakery, and beverage industries.

Representing Cimcorp’s commitment to providing advanced, modular solutions, Dreamfield integrates cutting-edge robotic systems, conveyor technologies, and cutting-edge software, setting a new standard for automation excellence. Dreamfield ensures seamless product handling and distribution for Cimcorp’s grocery customers, offering significant benefits. By leveraging Cimcorp’s end-to-end solutions, customers significantly improve inventory management, reduce labor costs.

“Our solutions are designed to maximize efficiency and minimize operational costs,” said Kai Tuomisaari, VP of Corporate Sales at Cimcorp. “With Dreamfield, we offer our customers increased accuracy, faster order fulfillment and enhanced inventory management. This not only boosts their productivity but also ensures they can meet customer demands with greater reliability.”

Dreamfield’s modular design offers flexibility, allowing customers to tailor the system to their unique needs. From automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to palletizers, pallet wrappers and intelligent logistics software, Dreamfield provides a comprehensive suite of tools that are designed to streamline every aspect of warehouse and DC operations.

“Dreamfield embodies Cimcorp’s vision for the future of logistics and automation. It stands for reliability, ease, and efficiency — values that are core to our mission,” said Maarit Leppäaho, VP of Marketing and Communications at Cimcorp. “Our promise is to ensure that every DC operates at peak efficiency, now and in the future. Dreamfield is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in automation and our commitment to supporting our customers’ success.”

As Cimcorp continues to innovate and lead in automation, the launch of Dreamfield is a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to creating a future where logistics excellence is not just a promise, but a guarantee.

To learn more about Dreamfield and how it’s transforming warehouse and DC operations, visit www.cimcorp.com.

About Cimcorp

Founded in 1975, Cimcorp Group is a leader in automation innovation, providing customized solutions for diverse industries around the globe. As part of Murata Machinery, a world leader in automation, Cimcorp benefits from a worldwide network of offices and partners. Focused on long-term success, Cimcorp is a customer-centric solution provider that excels at tailoring its solutions to meet the unique needs of each client, both now and in the future. For more details, visit www.cimcorp.com.