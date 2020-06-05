Cincinnati’s Chefs’ Warehouse Now Offering Home Delivery After Coronavirus Business Shift

Cincinnati’s Chefs’ Warehouse is a service that delivers high-quality food to chefs and restaurants across the country, and it has recently expanded business to offer delivery to homes throughout the nation.

The Queensgate warehouse, which delivers ingredients to popular Cincinnati restaurants like Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, Boca, Sotto and Goose & Elder, is selling those same ingredients to people who want to recapture the taste of their favorite restaurants without leaving the house.

Groceries can be purchased from its website and are delivered in refrigerated trucks. For orders above $250, delivery is free. An email from the business acknowledges the steep cost, but says that is approximately what a family of four normally spends on groceries. The release also recommends partnering with neighbors to avoid shipping costs.

