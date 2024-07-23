CJ Foods bibigo Brings Korean ‘Sijang’ to Paris 

PARIS — CJ Foods, a leading South Korean food company, is introducing its flagship brand, bibigo, at KOREA HOUSE located in Maison de la Chimie during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Due to the growing European market, CJ Foods ‘ Q1 2024 sales in Europe saw a 45% increase compared to the previous year. There was a specifically high demand for Korean dumplings and street foods like tteokbokki (sweet and spicy rice cake), which have made viral hits on TikTok and YouTube through “mukbangs” (eating shows).

Following the opening of its French subsidiary in May, CJ Foods is expanding its European presence through its global bibigo brand. CJ Group will be the main sponsor of KOREA HOUSE during Paris 2024, a public event (hosted by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee) aimed at introducing K-culture to France.

From July 25 to August 11, bibigo will operate an experiential booth at KOREA HOUSE where locals and tourists can enjoy authentic Korean food right in the heart of Paris.

For that purpose, bibigo has set up an original Korean food market “Sijang” in the heart of Paris, in Maison de la Chimie. Found in bustling, energetic environments, Sijangs are historical cornerstones epitomizing the social community of Koreans, serving as essential spots for Koreans seeking convenient, comfort foods. By bringing together the essence of community and locality of both market traditions, bibigo’s booth is designed to showcase the diversity, vibrant energy, and cultural significance of Korean cuisine to the French.

“Thanks to the influence of Korean films and content, Sijangs have become popular attractions for tourists. Cities like Myeongdong host blocks of stands that sell authentic Korean street foods like tteokbokki and corn dogs, which is the influence behind our activation concept. Visitors will feel as if they’ve walked straight into their favorite K-drama or film location, experiencing Korea without actually visiting,” said Yujin Shin, Head of CJ Foods France.

Bibigo will offer classic pairings of “bunsik” (Korean street food), where visitors can enjoy freshly prepared mandu (Korean dumplings) or jumeokbap (rice balls) with tteokbokki and kimchi. European consumers can find these beloved products in their local markets soon, as bibigo prepares to launch new items like chicken skewers in major European retailers throughout the second half of the year. Bibigo’s activation not only provides a genuine taste of Korea, but aims to enhance accessibility for European consumers by creating a platform of opportunity with local retailers and distributors.

In addition to culinary tastings, bibigo will host daily missions for guests to receive free bibigo snacks and branded merchandise (tote bags, T-shirts) to take home. Other participating exhibits will showcase the history of Korean achievements at the Olympic Games, ancient artifacts such as 19th-century hanbok (traditional Korean garments), and vibrant aspects of K-culture through live K-pop performances, K-beauty exhibitions, and K-photo booths, all in collaboration with leading Korean brands.

For seamless entry, guests who pre-register online at teamkoreahouse.co.kr can enjoy streamlined access to “Play the K” and immerse themselves in various aspects of K-culture and K-heritage. (On-site registrations are also available) Visitors taking public transportation or commuting by foot through the Blue Zone will not require the Pass-jeux to access the site.

On the 25th, the inauguration of Korea House will be celebrated with a ceremony banquet hosted by Cuisine.K, CJ Foods’ initiative to nurture young Korean chefs and promote Korean cuisine globally. Young chefs from Cuisine.K will be joining the inauguration ceremony to showcase the potential and global scalability of K-food by presenting a menu that modernly reinterprets the taste of traditional Korean cuisine.