Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group Announces the Cancellation of Four Summer Trade Shows For 2020 Due to the Impact of Covid-19

Trumbull, CT – Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group has announced today that four upcoming restaurant, foodservice and specialty coffee events in their portfolio will be cancelled due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the industry and the California, Florida and Illinois state government issued State of Emergency orders. The events that have been cancelled include:

The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo /Healthy Food Expo West, which were scheduled to take place August 9-11, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center, CA.

at the Anaheim Convention Center, CA. Coffee Fest Anaheim, which was scheduled to take place August 9-11, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center, CA.

at the Anaheim Convention Center, CA. Coffee Fest Chicago, which was scheduled to take place August 28 – 30, 2020 at the Navy Pier, Chicago, IL.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show /Healthy Food Expo Florida, which were scheduled to take place September 22-23, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.



The remaining 2020 event, Coffee Fest PNW, scheduled to take place October 24-25, 2020 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, Tacoma, WA is scheduled to run as planned.

“We have seen the impact COVID-19 has had on the food and beverage industry and our hearts are with our friends and colleagues. We are saddened and disappointed we have to cancel our industry events, however, in light of both government direction and general public health advisories we believe it is not possible at this time for a safe public gathering,” said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. “With the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the California, Florida and Illinois state government issued State of Emergency orders, we have put the health, safety and well-being of our team, customers, partners, family and friends above all other priorities.”

The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group face to face connections will resume with the following events:

Coffee Fest PNW – October 24-25, 2020 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, WA. Click here for details.

– October 24-25, 2020 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, WA. Click here for details. The NGA Show – March 7-9, 2021 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Click here for details.

– March 7-9, 2021 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Click here for details. The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York/Coffee Fest New York/ Healthy Food Expo New York – March 7-9, 2021 at the Javits Center, New York City. Click here for details.

– March 7-9, 2021 at the Javits Center, New York City. Click here for details. Coffee Fest San Antonio – June 18-19, 2021- at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX. Click here for details.

– June 18-19, 2021- at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX. Click here for details. The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo/ Coffee Fest Anaheim/ Healthy Food Expo West – August 22-24, 2021 at the Anaheim Convention Center, CA. Click here for details.

– August 22-24, 2021 at the Anaheim Convention Center, CA. Click here for details. The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show/Healthy Food Expo Florida – September 19-20, 2021- at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL. Click here for details.

“Although our next event is scheduled for October, we are working on new concepts to support the industry — through both our original and world-class education that is practical and relevant for today’s foodservice professional; and by bringing vendors together with restaurants, foodservice and retailers. We look forward to bringing to operators and manufacturers both virtual and potentially more intimate face-to-face gatherings when the timing is right,” Loughran added.

“In the meantime, we continue to be committed to providing operators and the overall restaurant, foodservice, catering, and coffee/tea industry with tools to connect and rebuild their business. We are pleased to continue to support the marketplace with our COVID-19 Resource Center, an online platform providing access to both uniquely produced education focused on operators’ most relevant needs, along with aggregated industry education, plus association resources, industry links, and more.” For updated information, and to stay connected and educated, visit our Restaurant & Foodservice Industry Resource Page and our Specialty Coffee Industry Resource Page.

Clarion Events (https://clarionevents.com/) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The shows that are part of the Food & Beverage portfolio include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Healthy Food Expo, CoffeeFest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events, backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.