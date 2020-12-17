CMX ActivityStudio Digitizes Daily Operational Routines for 1000 A&W Restaurant Locations Across Canada

San Diego, Calif. – CMX, a leading provider of Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) solutions for supply chain management and operational execution, announced today that A&W Food Services of Canada, Inc. has expanded its use of CMX ActivityStudio® across its 1000 restaurant locations to digitize daily operational routines.

A&W Food Services of Canada has been a CMX customer for more than four years, using the CMX1 platform and ActivityStudio to drive quality and operational excellence. As COVID-19 took hold early this year, and a need to act quickly to implement and measure new and important safety measures emerged, A&W engaged with CMX to support changing operational demands.

“Earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, we expanded our use of ActivityStudio to help digitize the execution and measurement of compliance for our COVID-19 specific operating procedures, along with a daily employee health screening checklist,” said Tina Parsons, Director, Guest Experience for A&W Food Services of Canada. “Previously, we used ActivityStudio for in-person audits and self-assessments in each of our locations. We’re now beginning to expand our use of ActivityStudio even further by making use of the platform to perform daily operational routines. ActivityStudio’s self-service visual form designer makes it easy for us to quickly move from manual and paper-based programs to a digital and more automated approach for checklists.”

Pivoting for the pandemic, the company is now using ActivityStudio to digitally create daily checklists for cleanliness and sanitation and will continue to introduce new operational tools to help restaurants improve their operations in order to deliver a great guest experience. Parsons continued, “With this expanded use, we are able to easily pivot as needed with the ever-changing regulations related to the pandemic, make updates on the fly, and roll them out quickly as part of our Operating Standards.”

“The restaurant industry has never faced the rate of change like we are experiencing now. The ability to quickly pivot, adapt operations, communicate clearly, and execute with consistency and compliance across many locations is critical,” said Mitch Porche, CEO, CMX. “As a result, we’re seeing an increase in the adoption of digital tools as organizations like A&W Canada recognize their value for helping them run their businesses better. Digital platforms also give brands better insights and visibility into restaurant operations, allowing management to analyze performance on a daily basis, compared to quarterly audits and assessments. We’re very proud to assist A&W Food Services of Canada in this important transition.”

Measurable Impact

Implemented in both French and English, the CMX1 platformand ActivityStudio have become game-changers for the company, said Parsons. “We have achieved measurable impact since leveraging CMX’s technology. Brand Compliance Assessment scores have improved year over year, Key Operating Standards are allowing us to better execute on our strategic objectives to deliver an exceptional guest experience, and we are attaining new levels of success with lower-performing restaurants.”

ActivityStudio uses real-time data and analytics to continuously improve stores, restaurants and facilities. By digitally transforming operational routines, and by meticulously assessing them and addressing issues, it enables brands to achieve new levels of consistency, quality, and compliance.

About A&W Food Services

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada’s second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain and is 100% Canadian owned. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trademarked menu items such as The Burger Family®, and A&W Root Beer®. For more information, please visit www.aw.ca. Find A&W on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About CMX

Leading brands including Burger King, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, RaceTrac, and Hasbro trust CMX’s cloud-based Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) CMX1 to help them achieve and maintain Operational and Quality Excellence. For over a decade, CMX has led the market with the most comprehensive, user-friendly, cloud-based EQMS platform for food and consumer brands. It’s the only enterprise solution to effectively combine supply chain quality and operational excellence into a single, fully configurable operating platform.