Coast Packing Co. to Mark #NationalBeefTallowDay With Third Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries ‘Tweet-to-Win’ Contest

Back for another helping, the Third Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries “Tweet-to-Win” Contest kicks off on July 5th, a fitting lead-in to #NationalBeefTallowDay on July 13, Coast Packing Company announced.

Coast Packing is once again hungry for the public’s most poetic/ecstatic/witty/tasty tweets proclaiming their desire for beef tallow (that is, beef fat) French fries. Back in the day, beef fat fries were what made a certain major burger chain famous. The “Tweet-to-Win” Contest (http://coastpacking.com/beeftallowfrenchfries) is a golden (pun intended) opportunity for participants to take home some bling while celebrating #NationalBeefTallowDay, which also happens to be #NationalFrenchFryDay. Prizes include:

All-Clad Deep Fryer (retail $300) to make beef tallow French fries at home

$200 certificate from a favorite “Take Out or Delivery” restaurant that features #beeftallowFrenchfries

To ensure a level playing field during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Tweet-to-Win contest will showcase only those restaurants making their tallow fries available on a take-out or delivery basis. At the conclusion of the contest, Coast will release an updated version of the Ultimate French Fry List (http://coastpacking.com/tallowfriesfatmap/), which made its debut on last year’s National Beef Tallow Day.

Fry-lovers have two ways to enter: submit a favorite restaurant that features beef tallow French fries by including the hashtag #BeefTallowFrenchFries and tag @CoastPackingCo, or submit a home-cooked version of tallow fries, with the hashtag #beeftallowfrenchfries and tag @CoastPackingCo — it’s Coast’s way of celebrating all the home cooks out there hunkering down during the pandemic. Photos of the French fries should be included along with the tweet. Coast Packing will select the winning tweets based on originality and creativity, and announce the winner in mid-July.

An initiative of The Healthy Fats Coalition, #NationalBeefTallowDay is a celebration of a traditional animal fat – pure beef tallow shortening – that is now enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens.

“For consumers, the message of our ‘Tweet-to-Win’ contest is, ‘capture the deliciousness in 280 characters and you can fry in style – at home,’” said Eric R. Gustafson, Coast Packing CEO. “This year, amid the pandemic, we’re making a special effort to showcase those restaurants committed to preparing beef tallow fries for take-out or delivery, and those dedicated home cooks working the kitchen.

“In terms of freshness, flavor and texture, there really is no comparison to beef tallow French fries, which is exactly why we’re so delighted when consumers can taste for themselves,” Gustafson said. “Toward that end, we at Coast Packing are continuing our efforts to demonstrate that animal fats like tallow are tasty, traditional and amazingly palate-pleasing. We encourage everyone to tweet their love for French fries fried in beef tallow far and wide.”

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 98th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow — in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com.