Collaboration Focuses on Recovery & Recyclability of Food-Grade Plastic

St. Louis, MO — Anchor Packaging LLC, the market-leading manufacturer of innovative rigid food containers for the foodservice, supermarket, and food processor markets, announced that it joined the Cyclyx Consortium at Cyclyx International, a post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%.

“Partnering with Cyclyx was an easy decision because their mission and extensive experience enable us to accelerate our work in advancing foodservice sustainability,” said Richard Daniels, EVP of Marketing and Custom Products. “Anchor Packaging values our role in this work. While packaging’s carbon footprint is just a small fraction of the meal itself, in many cases less than 1%, it is uniquely positioned to provide an outsized benefit by protecting food quality to prevent food waste. Improving the recovery of valuable, recyclable food-grade materials only adds to the positive impact packaging provides.”

“It’s an honor to have Anchor Packaging join our Cyclyx Consortium,” said Cyclyx’s Vice President of New Markets Group Ron Sherga. “They value working collaboratively with others to deliver superior products. Their willingness to support Cyclyx and our 10to90 mission displays their commitment to advancing their sustainability goals.”

A foodservice packaging leader and one of the largest thermoformers in North America, Anchor has built a long history of success in performance and innovation. Now in their 61st year, Anchor manufactures using only high-performance materials capable of providing superior food protection to reduce food waste. To reduce packaging waste, Anchor focuses production on two of the most highly recyclable plastic packaging materials—polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Today, Anchor recaptures nearly all materials used in production, generating less than one-half of one percent of waste. In 2021, Anchor launched Drive for 5 to create new pathways for collecting one of the most widely used and highly versatile packaging materials, #5 polypropylene.

Anchor Packaging’s and Cyclyx’s collaboration aims to further build recycling pathways and transform what is possible for recycling food-grade plastic. Cyclyx looks to amplify Anchor’s post-consumer Drive for 5 collection efforts by helping them reach a wider audience across the value chain and secure higher volumes of #5 PP material. Similarly, Anchor is excited to support the existing 10to90 landfill-diversion programs and actively engage in initiating new pilots. The insights from these initiatives will be instrumental as Anchor and Cyclyx design new programs to increase the recovery of valuable post-consumer material.

ABOUT CYCLYX

Cyclyx International, LLC. (“Cyclyx”) is a post-use plastic innovation company working with industry participants to develop innovative recycling solutions for all types of post-use plastics. The company’s 10to90® mission brand is focused on increasing the recyclability of plastics from 10% to 90%. Cyclyx’s expertise in the chemical composition of post-use plastic, in collaboration with industry partners, creates a new, innovative supply chain. Cyclyx has been formed to be a consortium-based entity and since its founding, a growing number of companies have joined its membership.

ABOUT ANCHOR

Founded in 1963, Anchor Packaging is one of the largest thermoformers in North America and is best known for its award-winning product designs and custom packaging development capabilities. As consumers continue moving toward meals to go, Anchor innovates to empower restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and all foodservice operators to serve this growing demand profitably. Anchor products include Crisp Food Technologies® containers to keep prepared food hot & crispy for hours in a heated display and 30 minutes on the go, Safe Pinch® and Culinary Tamper Safe® tamper-secure containers to provide additional safety for food to go, and many more pioneering lines of containers and cling film designed to protect food and offer consumers sustainable choices after use. Anchor Packaging containers are consumer reusable, recyclable, and proudly produced in the USA.