Colorado-Based Planterra Foods Launches Innovative, Versatile Plant-Based Protein Offerings With Added Benefits for Foodservice Operators

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — At a time when foodservice operators are pivoting to counteract the world’s health pandemic, menu innovation and addressing consumer’s evolving demands are more vital than ever.

Innovative Colorado-based start-up Planterra Foods is answering the call and launching a line of OZO™ plant-based protein products with unbelievable taste, exceptional ingredients and nutritional advantage. Customers can feel good knowing they are eating a clean protein option full of flavor and made with non-GMO, soy-free ingredients. The OZO foodservice line is now available in four delicious plant-based offerings: burgers, ground, nuggets and breakfast sausage patties, catering to all dayparts.

The debut of OZO will elevate the protein possibilities that foodservice operators can feature on their menu to attract new customers and increase check averages. To support its partners during this recovery period and offset food costs, Planterra Foods will be providing foodservice operators $10 per case rebate offers[1] through the end of the year, along with a limited time offer of 50 percent off with the purchase of two or more cases (up to 30 cases) for foodservice broadline distributors[2]. Foodservice partners will also have access to an OZO toolkit to help navigate the unprecedented landscape brought on by COVID-19, with convenient to-go solutions like branded burger wraps, seamless recipe inspiration, signage to highlight their new plant-based offerings and premium sanitation essentials – such as branded face masks – for staff and patrons.

As a part of the company’s commitment to the foodservice industry and its mission of fostering the future generation of food creators, Planterra Foods will implement a variety of initiatives in collaboration with strategic partners to help combat the challenges the industry is facing during this difficult time. Planterra Foods is launching its first initiative with a $20,000 donation to the Colorado Restaurant Foundation for the all new “OZO Good Relief Worker Fund” in support of Colorado black-owned restaurants and its employees.

“When we introduced OZO to consumers through retail outlets in June, we knew we had to set ourselves apart not only with the exceptional taste and clean protein label, but also with how we innovate to deliver the new plant-based offerings through outlets including e-commerce and foodservice,” said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. “We also have specially-designed OZO vans venturing cross-country giving away a million free burgers for consumers to try via safe social distancing. We recognize that foodservice operators are faced with challenging times right now, and we want to provide an outstanding, versatile and simple menu solution brimming with benefits to drive customer satisfaction and attract new patrons.”

With the addition of plant-based menu items growing more than 300 percent in the last year[3] it’s clear that guests are interested in flexible protein options. In fact, 59 percent of Americans eat meatless at least one day a week, according to the National Restaurant Association (12/19/19).

OZO protein products contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80 percent lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market. All of the new OZO products have up to 22 grams of protein per serving, are non-GMO andcertified vegan by BeVeg. Further setting itself apart from other plant-based protein offerings, Planterra Foods uses a high-quality pea and rice protein that relies on the fermentation of shiitake mycelia (root) to create a nutritionally superior product that enhances the taste and minimizes the flavor impact, while improving the digestibility of the plant-based protein. Committed to foodservice excellence and innovation, Planterra Foods is setting itself apart with its OZO plant-based nuggets made using breading that contains cauliflower for extra crispness, providing foodservice professionals with a delicious, better-for-you plant-based protein option.

Beginning in September, foodservice operators can add a delicious twist on familiar favorites to their menu for patrons eager to try these nutritious plant-based proteins without compromising on flavor. OZO’s introductory plant-based foodservice portfolio is available in the following sizes: Burgers (eight 5 ct. sleeves x 4 oz. patty packs); Ground (four 2 x 1.25 lb. saddle packs); Breakfast Sausage Patties (four 2.5 lb. resealable bags) and Nuggets (four 2.5 lb. resealable bags). The new OZO line of plant-based protein features turnkey stay-fresh packaging, including easy-open peel tops and re-sealable bags, for ease of handling and opening for foodservice operators. The OZO foodservice product line is currently available for purchase on FoodserviceDirect.com and via Dot Foods or by contacting the Planterra Foods team at [email protected].

“At Planterra Foods, we’re striving to broaden choices and bring new protein possibilities to today’s menu for both foodservice operators and customers alike seeking a better-for-you option with clean ingredients where taste is paramount,” said Macken. “Our introductory line of plant-based protein products, OZO, not only helps you eat well, but also feel well – and feel good about the foods you’re serving.”

The Planterra team is also passionate about making a positive impact on the planet and environment, and the OZO product line uses sustainable packaging to store products and plant-based ink on all of its packaging. Customer-centric at its core, Planterra Foods prides itself on focusing to feed future generations in the most positive and delicious way, whether your table is at home, in a cafeteria or at a restaurant.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com, and join the conversation onFacebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter andLinkedIn. Interested distributors and operators can connect with Planterra Foods by calling 1-877-5PLANTS.

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world’s leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices that are beneficial to both you and the planet. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world’s leading food companies. For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com.

1 Rebate is valid on purchases made Sept. 8 ,2020 through Dec. 31, 2020; Maximum rebate of $300

2 Offer is effective on purchases made Sept. 8, 2020 through Dec. 6, 2020; Valid for foodservice distributors only

3 According to Datassential 2019 Report (Chicago-based food and beverage industry research and consulting firm, brings clients real-world insights on flavor trends, foodservice and consumer packaged goods, globally)