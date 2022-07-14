Compass Group Canada and SJW Robotics Announce Exclusive Partnership to Introduce a Revolutionary 24-Hour, Automated Kitchen

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Compass Group Canada and SJW Robotics today announced an exclusive partnership where the global food service leader will pilot three 24/7 autonomous kitchen robots named RoWok™ in select Canadian operations. The partnership is aimed at addressing a gap in food service – where warm, fresh, customizable meals are not available – providing a welcome option for healthcare workers on a night shift or students studying after hours. RoWok™ is designed to serve spaces that traditionally may not have an available footprint for an on-site kitchen or kitchen staff available 24/7, while also providing an easy-to-use, hot and fresh food alternative throughout the day. Today’s announcement is another step in Compass Group Canada’s mission to be the country’s most innovative food service provider – offering new service and business models while improving experiences for customers, clients and associates.

“We looked at traditional hot food service models and saw a real need for 24/7 meal availability with wow factor,” said Michael Hachey, chief innovation officer. “By partnering with RoWok, we are adapting to different needs in the market and augmenting existing hot food service models that typically require labour and a full-service kitchen. People never used to think about grabbing a hot, fresh, customized meal at 3 a.m. because it was simply not available – now it’s possible with this cutting-edge technology that solves for these complexities,” he said.

Using robotics, AI, machine learning, data science and cloud analytics technology, RoWok™ offers an engaging and innovative customer experience – while occupying only 100 square feet of space. With the ability to produce 60+ meals per hour, the product is a natural fit for some of Compass Groups managed facilities where kitchen services are not available. The company intends to expand these services to provide another option to large-scale kitchen operations and mixed schedules, for example, healthcare workers and hospital guests eating during non-business hours or office workers without easy access to fresh cafeteria services.

“Our team has developed a fully autonomous QSR solution with one goal in mind – to cook incredibly fresh and great-tasting meals at high speed. Our partnership with Compass allows us to rapidly scale up within the infrastructure of one the best workplaces in retail and hospitality – and the team at Compass have been an invaluable complement to help accelerate our deployment,” said Nipun Sharma, co-founder & CEO, SJW Robotics Inc.

The RoWok™ machine works hand in hand with foodservice associates on site, who are required to prep, stock and monitor the quality of product and service. The technology will also help reduce the costs and labour complexities associated with offering a 24/7 staffed, fresh food service operation.

“Building an eco-system of partners allows us to implement and deploy new ideas, quickly and effectively. We are thrilled to partner with the SJW Robotics team and bring RoWok into our facilities, combining their state-of-art technology with our expertise in food service,” said Heather Wilkie, vice-president, innovation at Compass Group Canada. “We are challenging the status quo and pushing boundaries with this partnership, and we can’t wait to hear what our clients and guests have to say about RoWok.”

Today’s announcement is one of several new concepts from Compass Group Canada’s newly announced innovation team. Compass Group Canada and SJW Robotics have begun exploring pilot locations across Ontario and plan to install three machine this coming Fall in the Healthcare, Business & Industry and Educational spaces.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is Canada’s leading foodservice and support services provider with over 20,000 associates working in more than 2,200 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services, including facilities management and vending services. Compass Group Canada works across core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors’ residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work®, in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2022, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About SJW Robotics

SJW Robotics is a pioneering FoodTech company developing autonomous kitchen robotic systems for the hospitality industry. Drawing upon eighty years of combined experience in autonomous machine engineering, restaurant concept development and foodservice manufacturing, the company’s multi-disciplinary core team is reshaping the foodservice industry via scalable and profitable automated solutions – merging the art of cooking with the science of automation. To learn more, visit http://sjwrobotics.com or LinkedIn.