ConverseNow Acquires Valyant AI – Integrating Valyant’s Complementary Technology Stack To Accelerate ConverseNow’s Drive-Thru Installations

ConverseNow expands its US footprint by uniting future-proof technologies and further bringing True AI to the restaurant industry

AUSTIN, Texas — ConverseNow, the leading voice AI technology platform, announces that it has acquired Valyant AI, a trailblazer in restaurant drive-thru automation technology. This strategic combination will accelerate ConverseNow’s growth in drive-thru and, further, both companies’ shared mission to revolutionize the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry by delivering unparalleled, affordable AI solutions that enhance guest experiences and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2018, Valyant AI is the only company to deploy true voice AI to drive-thru restaurants today and count chains such as CKE and Checkers’ among its approved customers. Holly, its robust AI voice assistant, integrates directly via proprietary hardware into existing drive-thru communications systems such as PAR, HME, and POS systems, including Brink, Xenial, NCR, Aloha, and Oracle Microsystems.

The transaction sees Valyant AI’s entire team and technology join the ConverseNow family, which leads the way in the provision of AI voice-ordering assistants in the QSR sector. It will allow the companies to provide a combined offering leveraging joint expertise, shared data, and technology infrastructure.

“Our vision is to democratize AI for brands of all sizes, making it accessible across all ordering channels,” said Vinay Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of ConverseNow. “This acquisition brings us closer to that goal. We are thrilled to welcome Valyant AI, whose drive-thru expertise complements our Voice AI capabilities in the QSR industry. Together, we offer robust, scalable solutions at competitive rates.” “Valyant’s patented technology and proprietary hardware, combined with seamless POS integration, perfectly complement ConverseNow’s modern AI stack. We look forward to becoming stronger together to better serve the market,” added Rahul Aggarwal, Co-Founder and COO/CPO of ConverseNow.

Equipped with best-in-class conversational intelligence, ConverseNow’s AI-powered virtual ordering assistants replicate natural human dialog to gauge customer sentiment and guide conversations. It can detect nuances, predict ordering behaviors, and maximize revenues by upselling items based on contextual data and information available to them in real-time. Its cloud-based, multilingual solution personalized restaurant orders in high-volume voice channels such as phone, drive-thru, self-service kiosks, and voice-assisted chat on mobile devices.

In addition to accelerating ConverseNow’s drive-thru footprint, the acquisition brings new technological capabilities, including an AI Employee Assist product. This voice-led generative AI training application enables restaurant staff to ask on-the-job questions to a voice assistant and receive instant, hands-free responses. The solution will be available on tables and integrated into drive-thru communication systems, with plans for rollout by the end of the quarter. Valyant AI has already piloted this solution with select brands, showcasing its effectiveness, and now it will be able to launch at scale.

For the foreseeable future, the companies will continue to service customers under their respective brands and benefit from enhanced resources and technology expertise. ConverseNow and Valyant AI customers will continue to benefit from uninterrupted service.

“Valyant’s mission has always been to support restaurant operations, ease employee workload, and enhance customer experience,” said Rob Carpenter, founder of Valyant AI. “Vinay and Rahul have created a valuable company, and I’m confident Holly will elevate ConverseNow’s platform. I look forward to seeing the achievements of our combined efforts.”

“Joining ConverseNow takes Valyant AI to an exciting new level,” said Michael Silverman, CEO of Valyant AI. “Our shared values and complementary technologies create a powerful synergy. Our ready-to-deploy infrastructure and ConverseNow conversational and emotional intelligence give us an unrivaled ability to deliver true, accurate, and ethical AI solutions to our customers. Together, we offer unmatched AI solutions, bringing true potential and efficiencies to the restaurant industry.”

About ConverseNow

ConverseNow provides voice AI-powered virtual ordering assistants for restaurants to automate the order-taking process from high-volume voice channels such as drive-thru and phones. The market leader in voice AI for restaurants, ConverseNow has developed best-in-class technology that takes limitless orders with remarkable accuracy, enhancing guest experience while reducing stress for staff and doubling output during peak hours. Partnering with a growing list of multinational and national brands, ConverseNow has helped restaurants boost same-store sales up to 31%, increase average ticket up to 25%, and provide up to 90 hours of additional labor per store each month. For more information, please visit https://www.conversenow.ai

About Valyant AI

Valyant AI provides restaurants with an upbeat and professional voice-based artificial intelligence customer service platform that is always ready to assist. One of the first commercial deployments of drive-thru AI, Valyant AI easily integrates into call-ahead phone systems, restaurant drive-thrus, mobile apps, and more to support customers at every touch point, anytime and anywhere. With the eventual ability to speak more than 30 languages, Valyant AI can help customers as quickly and enjoyably as possible. Whether helping to address labor shortages or enhancing customer service, Valyant AI delivers an unmatched customer service experience. With Valyant AI, the future of customer service is here. For more information, please visit valyant.ai.