CookUnity Expands Its Chef-Led Offering Into the Workplace with Acquisition of Fraîche

CookUnity Surpasses $600M in ARR, Continues to Grow at 90% YoY with Positive EBITDA, and Announces its Third Corporate Acquisition—Bringing Food Curation, Convenience, & Tech to Transform How America Eats at Work.



NEW YORK — CookUnity, the first-of-its-kind 100% chef-led meal delivery platform, has acquired Fraîche, a premium smart fridge solution for companies interested in providing employees convenient access to high quality food, positioning CookUnity to advance its mission to make nutritious, chef-crafted meals available wherever people are.

The Fraîche network of smart fridges brings elevated meals, curated healthy snacks, drinks, and breakfast to the workplace with 24/7 availability. With 10,000+ users across 20+ New York City office locations, Fraîche has served over 500,000 meals to date, serving industry leading companies like PayPal, Coty, and Boston Consulting Group. More than 200 meals are served daily at Fraîche’s Empire State Building location alone.

Through always-on food access at work, CookUnity can bridge workplace culture and foodie culture by connecting people directly to chef-crafted meals within the daily rhythms of office life, driving recurring habits, building loyalty, and making “sad desk lunch” a thing of the past.

CookUnity offers premium, chef-prepared meals deserving of a premium experience, and Fraîche delivers just that. The smart fridge stands out in any office—not just for its sleek design and curated selection, but for the seamless mobile ordering and the flexibility it offers to both employees and companies.

Upon completion of a simple registration process, employees can explore a diverse menu of available offerings from top New York City chefs, and curated snacks/drinks via the Fraîche app. Once selections are made, employees simply use the app scanner to unlock the fridge and purchase their favorite items. All done steps from employees’ desks—no pre-ordering required.

For companies, Fraîche is an amazing office perk, ensures teams are well fueled, and provides unprecedented mealtime data and management capabilities. From corporate offices to factories and plants across the U.S., more workers will now have convenient access to fresh, nourishing CookUnity meals that impress from the moment they place their order to the last bite.

“With CookUnity’s infrastructure and culinary excellence, and our smart-fridge technology platform, we now have the foundation needed to continue improving the food system at scale,” said Txim Lizarazu, Fraîche Co-Founder and CEO. “This partnership unlocks the ability to serve millions—from corporate towers to underserved communities, from NYC to every city in America—and keep improving how people eat at work.”

For consumers, this acquisition enhances access and discovery, meeting them where they are with convenient, nourishing meals prepared by acclaimed chefs. “At CookUnity, our goal has always been to make great food from celebrated chefs a daily reality for more consumers,” said Mateo Marietti, Founder and CEO of CookUnity. “The addition of Fraîche allows us to do that in an exciting new way. Weekly meal subscription is our core business today but our full ambition is to create the world’s leading food platform. We aspire to meet people wherever they are and this is a meaningful step towards that goal.”

About CookUnity

CookUnity is a premium, chef-made meal delivery platform that connects top chefs with discerning consumers seeking restaurant-quality meals delivered to their doorstep. With a mission to redefine convenience without compromising on taste or quality, CookUnity offers a diverse menu curated by culinary professionals, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Through innovative partnerships and a commitment to culinary excellence, CookUnity aims to reimagine the home dining experience, making chef-prepared meals accessible to food enthusiasts nationwide. With over 400 dishes in NYC alone (and hundreds more throughout the country), CookUnity offers a range of cuisines for food enthusiasts. Learn more at CookUnity.com.