CoolSys Acquires BRR Refrigeration in Virginia

BREA, Calif.- CoolSys™, a parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC companies nationwide, announced it has acquired BRR Refrigeration, a commercial refrigeration and HVAC services company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. This acquisition is the company’s first step into the Mid-Atlantic region, where it plans to further expand its market presence. As part of an active M&A strategy, BRR Refrigeration is the second acquisition CoolSys has closed this week.

“The acquisition of BRR Refrigeration will establish for the first time a CoolSys presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, where we look forward to continued growth and success,” comments CoolSys CEO Adam Coffey. “We welcome the BRR team to the CoolSys family and are looking forward to supporting and complementing the services they offer to their customers.”

For more than 20 years, BRR Refrigeration has been a leading commercial refrigeration and HVAC contractor serving the supermarket, convenience store and cold storage sectors in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Delaware. BRR Refrigeration serves the full spectrum of its clients’ needs with commercial HVAC and refrigeration services, installation services, remodeling services and a full-service electrical department.

“The BRR Refrigeration team is excited about becoming a CoolSys company, and sharing our wealth of knowledge and experience in the refrigeration and HVAC field,” comments Joe Roomsburg, owner of BRR Refrigeration. “Like CoolSys, we are committed to delivering the highest quality services and equipment to our customers, and we look forward to enhancing our services with the expanded resources and capabilities they can offer.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is a market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, commercial, and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems through engineering and design, installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 1,200 highly trained, field-based service and installation experts serving the daily needs of more than 4,000 customers across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About BRR Refrigeration

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, BRR Refrigeration is a commercial refrigeration and HVAC contractor focusing primarily on service and installation of supermarkets, convenience store refrigeration and cold storage facilities. It has provided service and installation services for clients throughout the region for the past 20 years including Food Lion, Kroger, Wawa, Publix, Harris Teeter, Costco and NEXCOM (Navy), among many others. BRR Refrigeration holds mechanical licenses in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Delaware.