Core Foodservice and Revelry Agency Partner on Exclusive Foodovation Exchange in October 2025

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Revelry Agency, founders of FoodOvation Exchange, the premier event series driving foodservice menu innovation, and CORE Foodservice, the leading foodservice agency in North America, have entered an exclusive agreement for FoodOvation Exchange #44. FoodOvation Exchange is recognized for its unique approach to bringing together top supplier partners and foodservice operators, fostering collaboration in an immersive environment focused on menu development and innovation. The event, scheduled for Oct. 26-29, 2025, will be held at the renowned Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, Calif.

“At CORE, we’re committed to redefining industry norms and delivering added value to our supplier and operator partners, which is why we’re excited to align with Revelry Agency and their innovative flagship menu development program,” said Travis King, President of CORE Foodservice. “FoodOvation is a dynamic and effective platform that will connect our clients directly with procurement and culinary leaders at some of the top chain restaurants in the business. This collaboration with Revelry Agency allows CORE to deliver unique value to our supplier partners, reinforcing our investments in next-level culinary and unmatched industry relationships.”

For FoodOvation #44, CORE Foodservice will partner with Revelry Agency and leverage CORE’s deep sales and culinary resources, including the expert capabilities of recently acquired food and beverage innovation consultancy, The Culinary Edge. Revelry Agency will seamlessly integrate CORE Foodservice partners into the winning FoodOvation Exchange format, enabling and accelerating innovation that will drive supplier and operator growth.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with CORE, the leading foodservice agency in our industry,” said Matt Heres, President and CEO, Revelry Agency. “We are both known for challenging industry norms, fostering innovation, and building meaningful partnerships. CORE Foodservice shares our commitment to unlocking new growth opportunities and this collaboration furthers our shared goal of crafting impactful, innovative solutions for the operators and suppliers we serve.”

The FoodOvation Exchange Experience for Suppliers & Operators

FoodOvation Exchange is designed to transcend the traditional trade show experience, connecting suppliers with the leading operators across the Technomic Top Chain Restaurant 1500. Suppliers and operators work together in one-on-one meetings and kitchens to develop new menu items that align with current trends and address specific operational needs. This approach allows suppliers to leverage their resources, insights, and brands to directly impact chain menu development.

Through this new program partnership, CORE Foodservice client partners will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in and sponsor FoodOvation Exchange #44 from Sunday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at the Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, Calif.

Revelry Agency will be hosting a total of five FoodOvation Exchanges in 2025, including the October event exclusive to CORE Foodservice. FoodOvation offers supplier sponsors valuable opportunities to generate qualified leads, gain insights into operators’ current and future projects, and streamline decision-making by bringing together both culinary and procurement teams.

For more information on how to attend the event, please email info@revelryagency.com.

You can also visit the program website at www.revelryagency.com/foodovation for more details.

About Revelry Agency

Revelry Agency is a foodservice marketing agency, a culinary services consultancy, and an event production company that helps brands and companies win in Foodservice. Revelry’s suite of solutions and services uniquely addresses a company’s foodservice go-to-market needs. From insights to execution, the Revelry team has the capability and capacity to build ownable brands; identify, segment and target relevant audiences; generate customer demand; and enable teams to close meaningful sales faster.

About CORE Foodservice

CORE Foodservice, part of the Acosta Group agency collective, is a re-imagined, best-in-class North American agency focused on providing solutions for the foodservice industry’s new operating environment. As one of the most progressive foodservice sales agencies, CORE Foodservice brings together industry-leading capabilities from both Acosta Group and CORE Foodservice, creating a strategically resourced organization designed to meet the requirements of new customer behaviors and expectations. For more information, please visit https://corefoodservice.com.