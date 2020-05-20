Coronavirus Prompts Amazon to Convert More Whole Foods Locations to Online Delivery Only

Lucas Manfredi, FOXBusiness Retail & FoodService May 20, 2020

Amazon is converting more of its Whole Foods locations to online delivery only to keep up with the increased demand for groceries while mitigating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With stay-at-home orders in place, customers have generated unprecedented demand for grocery delivery,” a spokesperson for Whole Foods Market said. “As we navigate the challenges associated with COVID-19, we continue to find ways to increase delivery availability while navigating safety measures and social distancing.”

So far, the company has converted five stores in its New York City (Bryant Park), San Francisco (SOMA), Baltimore, Austin, Texas, and Castle Rock, Colorado, locations. Additionally, Whole Foods will shut the doors of its DePaul store in Chicago and convert it to online delivery only effective Wednesday at 4 p.m. central time.

