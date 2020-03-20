Coronavirus Will Change the Grocery Industry Forever

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Retail & FoodService March 20, 2020

New York – The outbreak of coronavirus is pushing Americans to buy their groceries online, a development that could have a lasting effect on the supermarket industry.

While shopping for books and electronics online and ordering dinner through delivery apps have become staples of American life, most customers still prefer to purchase their meat and vegetables at the store. Last year, just 4% of grocery sales in the United States came online, according to Nielsen.

However, with shoppers stuck in their homes in the wake of the virus, online grocery shopping is exploding. Downloads of Instacart, Walmart’s grocery app and Shipt increased 218%, 160%, and 124% respectively last Sunday compared with a year prior.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN

Related Articles

Bakery

Statement from Elizabeth Avery, President & CEO, SNAC International, Regarding Cancellation of SNAXPO20

March 9, 2020 SNAC International

“As a result of the impact of significantly reduced anticipated attendance related to recent corporate travel restrictions, SNAC International has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual main event, SNAXPO 2020, scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the coming days and weeks, we will be investigating all possible options, including rescheduling the event in 2020.”