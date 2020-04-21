Costa Fruit & Produce Donates Thousands of Fresh Nutra-snack Kits to Healthcare Workers

Boston, Massachusetts: An Industry leading produce and specialty foods purveyor based in Boston, Costa Fruit and Produce is donating Fresh Nutra-Snack kits for local hospital workers in the Boston area.

The Nutra-snack kits are produced at Costa’s onsite, SQF certified processing facility, Fresh Ideas and then sent to area hospitals to help keep their staff nourished during these unprecedented times. The contents are washed, sealed and ready to eat for workers on the go.

“Healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk every day fighting the COVID-19 virus. In appreciation of their heroic selfless effort we are happy to help where we can.” Said Manny Costa, CEO, Presidents Costa Fruit & Produce

The Nutra-snack kit contains fresh fruit, juice and yogurt. Costa is also providing their drivers with Nutri-snack kits for a healthful snack option as they service essential workers throughout New England.

About Costa:

A privately owned company, Costa is a produce and specialty foods purveyor serving fine dining establishments throughout New England.

In addition to offering a complete line of fresh products that include fresh fruit and produce, dairy and value added fresh cut produce; Costa works closely with local farmers and producers bringing a wide variety of local artisan items such as cheese, meats and hors d’oeuvres to their diverse customer base.

Costa is a sustainable business leader certified by the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts and has been a recipient of the Boston Green Business Award for their support of local agriculture and green initiatives.