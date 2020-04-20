Costa Fruit & Produce Launches New Online Ordering For Next Day Pickup

Boston, Massachusetts – Consumers can now order fresh fruit, vegetables and specialty foods online for next day pick up at Costa’s Boston facility.

Costa Fruit & Produce is committed to the well-being of communities across Boston. In response to the recent challenges related to COVID -19 the company is looking for ways to continue to bring fresh foods to the community.

“We hope that by providing an alternative to shopping at a traditional market, we will make it easier for communities to maintain social distancing and still obtain delicious fresh foods.” Said Manny Costa, CEO, President, Costa Fruit & Produce.

A leader in the produce and specialty foods industry, Costa has been serving New England Chefs and dining establishments for more than 70 years.

Consumers can now visit https://costafarmersmarket.com/for a chef’s selection of fresh foods. In addition to fresh fruit and vegetables, shoppers can select from a wide variety of artisan cheese, local meats and specialty ingredients. Pre-selected fresh vegetable and fruit boxes are also available for a one click shopping cart solution.

Orders can be placed Monday through Thursday for pick-up 12pm to 4pm at 18 Bunker Hill Industrial Park, Boston, MA 02129.

About Costa:

A privately owned company, Costa is a produce and specialty foods purveyor serving fine dining establishments throughout New England.

In addition to offering a complete line of fresh products that include fresh fruit and produce, dairy and value added fresh cut produce; Costa works closely with local farmers and producers bringing a wide variety of local artisan items such as cheese, meats and hors d’oeuvres to their diverse customer base.

Costa is a sustainable business leader certified by the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts and has been a recipient of the Boston Green Business Award for their support of local agriculture and green initiatives.

For more information about Costa Fruit & Produce go to freshideas.com or contact Costa at sales@freshideas.com.