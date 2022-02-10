Costco Elevates Vachris to COO, Board in Sign of Succession Plan

Brendan Case, Bloomberg Retail & FoodService February 10, 2022

Costco Wholesale Corp. promoted longtime executive Ron Vachris to the role of president and chief operating officer, signaling a succession plan for Chief Executive Officer Craig Jelinek. 

The promotion took effect Feb. 2 and Vachris, 56, is also joining the board of directors in a newly created vacancy, Costco said in a regulatory filing Thursday. In addition, he will take over the title of president from Jelinek, 69. Vachris had served as COO of merchandising since 2016 and in other roles at the membership-based retailer starting in 2010. 

Vachris’s elevation positions him as a leading candidate to succeed Jelinek, who recently passed the 10-year mark as CEO of Costco and had served as president and COO before taking the helm. During his tenure, the Issaquah, Washington-based company has posted an annualized total return of 23%, outpacing the 14% gain of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg

Related Articles

Produce

G&R Farms First Annual Season of Giving Promotion was a Success in Giving Back to United Way and Operation Food Search

G&R Farms Produce February 9, 2021

G&R Farms launched their first annual Season of Giving campaign partnering with Costco and Schnucks in an effort to give back during this past holiday season. The campaign began in mid-November and ran through the end of December, 2020 and was a success raising a combined total of $22,600. Each retailer chose their own local charity and the funds raised were based on set donation amount per each box shipped during the promotion.