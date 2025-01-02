Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Expands its Footprint Nationally with Locations in Walmart

HOUSTON — Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is making significant strides in expanding its presence across the United States with select sites inside Walmart stores. Known for its 100% all beef grilled specialty hot dogs and a variety of barbecue dishes, Crave offers diverse menu options such as Chicago Dogs, Mac N Brisket Bowls, Ribs, and more. The concept also features local craft beers on tap and activities like axe throwing and events such as trivia and karaoke, fostering a family-friendly atmosphere.

Beyond its traditional brick-and-mortar locations, Crave also operates food trucks that can be booked for special events or found at various venues, providing the same menu offerings as their standalone units. This flexibility allows the brand to reach a wider audience.

The recent leases with Walmart marks a significant expansion phase for Crave, with new locations already under development in Ohio, Florida, and Kentucky, and upcoming builds set for New York, Georgia, and Texas by the end of the year. These new locations position Crave to make their offerings more accessible nationwide.

Franchisees have multiple business models to choose from, including traditional brick-and-mortar units, express units within large retailers like Walmart, and mobile food trucks, further contributing to the brand’s growth and reach. CEO and Co-Founder Samantha Rincione expressed excitement over the relationship with Walmart and the opportunity to enter new markets.