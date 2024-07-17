Craveworthy Brands to Launch Nomad Dawgs at Wing It On! on July 22

Restaurant Platform Company Introduces Unique Around-the-World Hot Dog Concept In-Store and Online

CHICAGO, IL – In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy”) – the innovative fast casual restaurant platform company – is excited to announce the upcoming launch of Nomad Dawgs, a quick service concept that takes guests on a journey to savor unique varieties of hot dogs from around the world. Nomad Dawgs will be available in-store and digitally at participating Wing It On! locations, starting July 22, 2024.

The one-of-a-kind concept stems from the culinary genius of Craveworthy’s Creator Chef Robert Kabakoff and VP of Culinary and Supply Chain Becca McIntyre, who had the vision of creating a home-grown brand inspired by their travels. Each “dawg” is inspired by a location or culture from around the globe and features the local cuisine, including “The Empire State,” “The Munich,” “Fast and Furious” and many others.

“Along with Craveworthy’s dedication to embracing every culinary segment in our vast portfolio, our lead chefs and the rest of the team have a real knack for travel, and trying various cuisines in the places we visit,” said CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands, Gregg Majewski. “We wanted to bring some of these experiences to life by introducing a unique concept that has really never been done before with hot dogs, offering a little taste of the world under one roof.”

Nomad Dawgs will be offered at participating Wing It On! locations across the nation, from the original store in Waterbury, Connecticut to Mt. Dora, Florida near Orlando and Copiague, New York on Long Island. The around-the-world hot dogs will be included on Wing It On!’s craveworthy menu of perfectly crispy chicken wings and boneless bites with 20-plus unique sauces, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and an array of tantalizing sides. Guests will be able to order from the well-traveled lineup in-store as well online for pick-up and digitally through third-party.

“Nomad Dawgs is the perfect add-on to Wing It On!’s already robust menu, creating a synergy between consumer favorites—chicken wings with innovative sauce options and a flavorful, global experience of a complimentary food like hot dogs,” said Wing It On! Founder and Brand President, Matt Ensero. “In addition to deepening the bench of culinary options for guests at Wing It On!, the new concept will also create new avenues of revenue and opportunity to tap new consumers for existing and prospective franchise partners.”

Accompanied by Wing It On!, Nomad Dawgs will also be opening its first stand-alone, brick-and-mortar location in Las Vegas along with others in the coming future.

Craveworthy Brands was created with the mission to serve a variety of delicious foods to accommodate different palates and Nomad Dawgs’ hot dog creations are a true testament to offering guests options, from anywhere, whenever they crave it.

To learn more about Craveworthy Brands and Nomad Dawgs, please visit https://www.craveworthybrands.com. To find your nearest Wing It On! location, please visit https://www.wingiton.com.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Nomad Dawgs, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company’s goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.