CRB Tapped by Kikkoman Foods, Inc. to Design and Build 240,000 Square-Foot Production Plant in Wisconsin

Kikkoman’s newest soy sauce facility gets support from CRB’s integrated project delivery solution

JEFFERSON, Wis. — CRB, a leading global provider of integrated project delivery solutions for food and beverage manufacturers, announced it has been chosen by Kikkoman Foods, Inc. to perform engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) for its new soy sauce production facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

The 240,000-square-foot facility will produce Kikkoman’s signature sauce and sauce-related seasonings, expanding the company’s North American manufacturing footprint with a facility designed for automation and energy efficiency. On 100 acres in Jefferson, Kikkoman’s newest brewing plant will draw on CRB’s full spectrum of EPC services. CRB’s project team will leverage the firm’s deep experience in the food and beverage industry to meet Kikkoman’s unique requirements, while delivering on its vision for the efficient and sustainable production of its iconic sauce and seasonings.

CRB’s integrated project delivery model brings together cross-functional teams of experts who collaborate from the project’s inception through to design and construction. This approach ensures all aspects of the project are aligned with Kikkoman’s business objectives, delivering a facility that is optimized for performance and future scalability.

“Kikkoman is proud to partner with CRB for their industry leadership and expertise in food manufacturing to help bring our vision for the new, state-of-the-art Jefferson facility to life,” said Dr. Ryohei Tsuji, Executive Corporate Officer, President and COO of Kikkoman Foods, Inc.

Groundbreaking at the site, held June 12, marks the project’s first major milestone leading to its initial shipments of soy sauce, expected in the fall of 2026. The plant, Kikkoman’s third North American site, will include advanced automation and control systems and sustainability features designed to reduce carbon emissions through energy-efficient equipment and design. Additionally, the high-capacity facility was designed to accommodate significant expansion should Kikkoman seek future additions.

“It is an honor to join with Kikkoman in delivering a facility that will advance Kikkoman’s legacy as a provider of the soy sauce that has become mainstay for millions of consumers, and certainly a staple in my own kitchen,” said CRB President and CEO Ryan Schroeder. “This project represents the best of both companies: Kikkoman’s manufacturing innovation paired with CRB’s proven track record for delivering state-of-the-art manufacturing projects, on schedule and on budget.”

