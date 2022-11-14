Creditntell to Acquire Leading Grocery Research and Data Provider MTN Retail Advisors

GREAT NECK, N.Y.–Creditntell and its sister companies F&D Reports, ARMS and AggData (collectively “Creditntell” or “the Company”), an information services and data analytics firm providing independent, expert-driven, data-informed intelligence on the financial health of the retail sector, today announced that it has acquired MTN Retail Advisors (“MTN”), the industry leader in grocery retail research and data nationwide.

“This acquisition will enable us to bring store-level grocery sales data and trade area impact analysis to our offerings, during a time when many of our users are seeking insights that can guide their investment strategy through difficult economic conditions,” said Josh Suffin, President, Real Estate Services at Creditntell. “MTN’s deep grocery knowledge and expertise will add significant value for our clients and aligns seamlessly with our best-in-class team of in-house analysts covering over 15 retail segments. We look forward to working together to arm our clients with the most comprehensive and compelling source of data and analysis as we expand our capabilities in the grocery sector.”

MTN Retail Advisors offers access to unequaled perspectives and proprietary insights for store-level estimated grocery sales data with its boots-on-the-ground approach and team of highly trained and experienced analysts. MTN produces unmatched insights on grocery revenues and 120+ other variables from more than 36,000 grocery-anchored shopping centers within the U.S. This process provides clients with a snapshot of the health of a grocer, helping them de-risk brick and mortar investments. MTN’s insights also detail how grocers would perform in a given market, empowering location, credit, leasing, investment, underwriting and advertising decisions for major retailers, landlords, lenders and CPG companies.

Doug Munson and John Tippetts, Principal Owners at MTN Retail Advisors, will join Creditntell’s executive team. They will also expand MTN’s advisory business, which provides deep-dive analysis services, to be accessible to Creditntell’s client-base.

“Creditntell has a clear vision for how expert-driven, data-backed intelligence can inform critical business decisions in the retail sector, and having access to store-level estimated grocery sales data will only further drive that mission,” said Doug Munson, Principal Owner and Founder at MTN Retail Advisors. “We’re eager to continue building upon the immense growth we’ve experienced over the last 18 years with resources that can help expand our defined and scientific approach to data analytics. We’re also excited for the new opportunities this partnership will provide our incredible team to advance through different roles and broaden their skill sets.”

The Company is supported by its majority owner Endicott Capital, an investment fund focused exclusively on the information services sector. Dan Seideman of Endicott Capital added, “We are thrilled to support this industry-defining combination of Creditntell and MTN, which will provide the retail industry with highly differentiated insights to inform multi-million dollar real estate investment decisions.”

About Creditntell

Creditntell is the leading provider of financial, credit, and geospatial intelligence to a diverse set of customer segments, including consumer product companies, retailers, retail real estate owners and investors, and lenders. Together with its sister companies F&D Reports, ARMS and AggData, the company’s services offer clients a 360-degree view of retailer and retail real estate performance and opportunity, essential given the rapidly changing and intertwined $4T U.S. retail and $2.5T retail real estate sectors. Visit our websites at www.creditntell.com, www.fdreports.com, www.aggdata.com and www.fdarms.com.

About MTN Retail Advisors

MTN Retail Advisors (MTN) is the industry leader in grocery retail research and data nationwide. MTN answers clients’ most challenging market questions, helping them to maximize profits and minimize risk. The firm’s comprehensive and precise market insights, including the most robust store-level estimated grocery sales data, serve clients across the retail value chain. MTN’s seasoned experts use a boots-on-the-ground approach to data collection at virtually every major grocer in the U.S., producing unmatched and highly accurate insights from more than 36,000 touch-points. To learn more about MTN Retail Advisors, visit our website at www.mtnra.com.