Crisp Food Technologies Wins “Best New Product” Award For 3rd Time

(St. Louis, MO) Anchor Packaging LLC announces: After competing among a record number of entries, the Crisp Food Technologies® Fry Baby™ was awarded the top honor of “Overall Innovation Winner” by Convenience Store News in the 2020 Best New Products contest. This container is one of the latest additions to the Crisp Food Technologies container family, a product line already twice-awarded for its innovation and unique ability to keep fried foods both hot and crispy.

From among nearly 100 entries, consumer judges chose products new to convenience store shelves for recognition in the 24th annual competition. The Best New Products Awards program recognizes the most innovative, high-quality products that meet consumers’ evolving needs and fit a convenience store’s value proposition. Judging was supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.

The Fry Baby™ container offers operators the patented Crisp Food Technologies performance in a hinged 6” x 3” size, perfect for a serving of french fries, chicken strips, nuggets, wings, and many other crave-able foods that drive consumer traffic. It offers the added performance of integrated anti-fog into both the clear base and lid to keep food looking fresh on display and to avoid order errors. It is safe to 230°F under heat lamps, in warming units, and microwaves. All this, at a cost less than a coated paper box.

The family of Crisp Food Technologies Containers keeps fried foods hot & crispy up to three hours on display and over 30 minutes for takeout or delivery. The unique, patented, convection cross-flow design relieves moisture and condensation while maintaining food temperature. Through-the-closure ventilation and raised airflow channels in the bottom of the container combine with venting in the lid to ensure fried foods remain both crisp and hot. Available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and options, these packages are the perfect fit for the rapid growth of home delivery, curbside pickup, and takeout across all foodservice and retail channels. Crisp Food Technologies Containers are in use at over 21,000 locations and growing.

Based in St Louis, MO, Anchor Packaging LLC is one of the largest thermoformers in North America and best-known for its award-winning product designs and custom capabilities. Anchor Packaging’s products include Safe Pinch® Tamper-Evident containers, as well as many other innovative and affordable packages for restaurant takeout and to-go meals in supermarkets. Anchor’s unique stock product line includes over 450 rigid packages and foodservice cling film.