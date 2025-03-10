CrossFit partners with Tempo by Home Chef, the innovative meal delivery service, making Tempo the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the CrossFit Games.

CrossFit is excited to announce a new partnership with Tempo by Home Chef, the innovative meal delivery service, making Tempo the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the CrossFit Games. This collaboration brings together two brands committed to empowering athletes and fitness enthusiasts to achieve their highest potential through optimal nutrition and training.

Tempo comes from the culinary experts at Home Chef, a meal solutions company under the Kroger Family of Companies. The fresh-made, ready-to-heat meal service provides a selection of 20+ weekly dietitian-approved nutrient-rich meals designed to fuel a variety of lifestyles and taste preferences. These prepared meals are delivered directly to your door each week and can be made in just three minutes.

With an emphasis on convenience and nutrition, Tempo ensures CrossFit athletes and enthusiasts have access to quick, balanced meals that support their rigorous training routines. Tempo’s commitment to fiber-rich, protein-packed meals ready in minutes aligns seamlessly with CrossFit’s philosophy of maximizing performance through both movement and nutrition.

“We are excited to partner with Tempo to provide CrossFit athletes with even more tools for success, both inside and outside of the gym,” said Greg Schwartz, Vice President of Global Partnerships. “We are looking forward to introducing our community to Tempo’s fast and nutritious meal offerings.”

“Tempo is proud to partner with CrossFit, a brand that shares our vision of making wellness achievable in our everyday routines,” said Allison Schowengerdt, Tempo’s Director of Brand Strategy. “We understand the unique challenges faced by those who prioritize their fitness goals while managing busy schedules. Our meals provide a simple, fast solution to fueling up with protein and nutrients to maximize performance.”

Throughout the year, Tempo will have a significant digital presence within the CrossFit community, including targeted content and exclusive promotions. Athletes can expect to see promotions across web pages, emails, direct mail, TV, social media, and more. Fans of the CrossFit Open and the CrossFit Games can also look forward to seeing Tempo’s “Recipe for Success” featured during live streams around both competition stages.

About Tempo by Home Chef

Launched in 2023, Tempo is a prepared meal service delivering dietitian-approved, balanced meals straight to your doorstep. Tempo provides fast, flavorful meals that are ready in just three minutes and made with nutrient-rich ingredients – making it possible to enjoy a fresh-made, chef-crafted meal without sacrificing your time or wellness goals. Tempo by Home Chef is part of The Kroger (NYSE: KR) Family of Companies. Find out more at tempomeals.com.