C&S Charities 35th Virtual Golf Outing Raises $ 1.92M

Keene, N.H. — C&S Charities, Inc., a non-profit organization established as the coordinating entity of C&S Wholesale Grocers’ charity golf outing, today announced its 35th annual Tee Up For Kids™ event raised $1.92 million for six nonprofit organizations devoted to ending pediatric cancer and childhood hunger. With safety as the first priority, this year the traditional golf outing transformed to a virtual fundraising experience, and with unmatched support from customers, vendors and business partners, it raised the most funds since its inception. C&S matched all donations to further support the fight against these pediatric causes.

“There are more than 21 million children fighting hunger and cancer, and with this pandemic, the need to support children has sadly grown,” said Bob Palmer, chief executive officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “Now more than ever before, the charities that we partner with to help pediatric causes need our collective support, and we are proud to work with dedicated partners who stand with us to make a difference in the lives of so many children and families.”

Donations were made to the following high-impact organizations:

Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H.): $500,000 for care and treatment of children in the pediatric oncology unit;

Feeding America (Chicago, Ill.): $430,000 for the national BackPack Program and child hunger initiatives;

Share Our Strength (Washington, D.C.): $430,000 for the No Kid Hungry campaign;

Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, Mass.): $325,000 for pediatric cancer research;

Hole in the Wall Gang Camp (Ashford, Conn.): $200,000 toward medical care, meals and activities for campers;

New Hampshire Food Bank (Manchester, N.H.): $35,000 toward child hunger programs.

The following organizations are recognized as top sponsors:

Course sponsors: J.B. Hunt, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Carrier Transicold of Southern New England, Northway Service and Kellogg’s

Hole in One sponsors: Procter & Gamble and Nestlé USA

Golf Cart sponsors: Kimberly-Clark, MARS Wrigley Confectionery and Bank of America

The next C&S Charity Golf Outing is scheduled for August 3 and 4, 2021.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.