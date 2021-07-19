C&S Wholesale Grocers Announces Industry Veteran Mark McGowan as Senior Vice President, Retail

C&S Wholesale Grocers (C&S) announces the appointment of Mark McGowan, Senior Vice President, Retail. Mark has more than 30 years of experience in the grocery industry, with a long history of partnership with C&S in his leadership positions with retail partners. Most recently, he was the President of Stop and Shop, where he led more than 65,000 employees across 416 stores.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.