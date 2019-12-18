C&S Wholesale Grocers Expands Into The Pacific Northwest

Keene, N.H. – C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is expanding operations into the Pacific Northwest with the addition of a new warehouse in Troutdale, Oregon. This state-of-the-art warehouse will open by the summer of 2020 and will provide outstanding services to our valued customers, helping them focus on winning at retail and serving their communities. C&S is already servicing several retail partners in the area, who are excited to be part of the C&S family.

“Earlier in the year, we started evolving our C&S Commercial Excellence organization to enable growth by becoming our customers’ partner of choice. We have worked incredibly hard to make ourselves a Company that doesn’t just procure and fulfill customers’ requests but is also a business partner that creates sustainable value. Our expansion into this key geographic area is another milestone in our evolution,” said Joe Cavaliere, Chief Commercial Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

“As the business behind grocery, we are always adapting to offer the most cost-efficient products, services and solutions, where our customers need us most. We are continuously growing and expanding our footprint, and have recently opened new operations in Houston and now are excited to become a significant presence in the Pacific Northwest,” stated Mike Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,900 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 138,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.