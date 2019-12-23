C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. Forms Exclusive Strategic Partnership With Dumac Business Systems, Inc.

Keene, N.H. – C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. announced that it has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with DUMAC Business Systems, Inc. to distribute DUMAC’s industry-leading point of sale (POS) software solution portfolio, RORCv6, to 1,000 C&S independent grocery retail customers across the United States.

RORCv6 is a robust POS solution with customized, feature-rich capabilities and integrations. As a long-time partner with DUMAC, C&S has already installed the RORCv6 POS in hundreds of its grocery customers from Hawaii to Georgia to Maine. This partnership will help drive innovation for C&S customers throughout the country with leading, standardized and cost-effective solutions. Enhancing the customer experience through state-of-the-art technology is central to the C&S Retail Services mission and the POS is the supermarket’s technology core. Having a uniform POS enables continued integration of digital marketing, including eCommerce and personalized loyalty marketing, and helps ensure an exceptional customer experience for both C&S customers and their shoppers.

“Technology and competition have pushed the grocery industry into an incredible period of change,” said Corey Quiring, Vice President of Retail Services at C&S Wholesale Grocers. “At C&S, we’re committed to bringing innovative technology solutions that will help our independent grocery customers stay connected to their shoppers. With this new technology, we enable our independent retailers to maintain their competitiveness against larger retailers and online channels.”

“We evaluated and considered the many options for POS solutions to support C&S retailers throughout the United States. DUMAC is a leading commerce technology solutions provider with a world-class team,” continued Quiring. “They provide exceptional solutions, service and support. We have selected the best solution for our customers. Together, we have the opportunity to change how people shop at their favorite independent supermarkets.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with C&S,” said Mr. Howard McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer at DUMAC. “Along with C&S, we are completely changing the way independent supermarket owners connect with their customers, whether they operate a single lane store or thirty lanes! The RORC platform provides shoppers with the enhanced, efficient shopping experience they expect. This is an important strategic partnership as we continue to provide innovative technology solutions to independent grocers and meet the demands of their customers in order to support their growth.”

About RORC Point-of-Sale Solution

RORCv6 point of sale software solution provides a robust, modern set of customized, feature-rich capabilities, including:

· Item management

· Cash management

· Report management

· eCommerce integrations

· Promotion management

· Regulatory and compliance tools

· In-aisle mobile scanning with full integration into traditional or self-checkouts

· Easy integration of third-party features and extended functionality

Soon to be released RORC Version 7 will be a completely cloud-based solution with in-store lane redundancy and a revised, intuitive interface.

About DUMAC Business Systems, Inc.

DUMAC Business Systems, Inc. (dumac.com) based in Syracuse, N.Y., is recognized as a leading solutions provider of point-of-sale software, hardware, and services to the independent grocery, quick-serve restaurant, and convenience store industries. Established in 1952, DUMAC has grown to over 300 employees, with over 75% of staff explicitly dedicated to in-house software development, customer service, and support.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.