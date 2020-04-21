Cub Bucks Trend, Making 11 More Stores Open 24 Hours

Cub is adding 24-hour service at 11 stores, as demand for groceries and essential household items continues to be strong during the coronavirus outbreak.

Thirteen stores already are open round the clock, the grocery company said.

“Consumers expect grocery stores to be there for them, and in times of a natural disaster, we’re the last to close and the first to open,” said Mike Stigers, chief executive of Cub. “That’s a responsibility we take seriously, and that’s why our work is essential now.”

The extended openings will be staggered. Locations in Apple Valley, on Lyndale Avenue in Bloomington and Plymouth changed their hours Sunday. Seven more will open this coming Sunday. The Brooklyn Park North and St. Anthony stores will begin extended hours May 3.

