Cuisine Solutions’ Award-Winning Facility Is Now Open

San Antonio, TX – Cuisine Solutions Inc., the industry-leading provider of high-quality prepared gourmet entrees, sauces, and other menu items to food service providers around the globe, announced the grand opening of its award-winning facility in San Antonio. The San Antonio location brings a level of innovation and technology even higher than their other global facilities and will enable the company to meet increased demand for their high-quality sous vide products for customers including food service providers, restaurants, airlines, hotels, and retail businesses.

“Cuisine Solutions is proud of our new San Antonio plant. It is recognized worldwide as a benchmark in food manufacturing facilities,” said Stanislas Vilgrain, Cuisine Solutions Chairman. “This facility is a testament to our innovation and leadership in the culinary space. We look forward to our continued partnership with Brooks as a job generator for the southside of San Antonio and tapping into the qualified, skilled, and enthusiastic workforce of San Antonio.”

Cuisine Solutions was committed to incorporating best-in-industry practices in sustainability design and construction. The new facility was recently awarded LEED certification and operates the largest community solar installation in San Antonio. As part of the stormwater management, they incorporated a water recycling program and use of compressed earth block (CEB), which allows future expansion of plant areas without disruption to the surrounding environment.

“Brooks’ vision is to attract investments that bring world-class opportunities that will transform the south side region of San Antonio, and Cuisine Solutions is the definition of that,” said Jim Campbell, Brooks Board Chairman. “By building this incredible facility and being on pace to employ more than 500 San Antonians, Cuisine Solutions is helping the region’s economy. We are beyond proud of this partnership and grateful for the people over at the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation for helping to bring Brooks’ vision to life.”

Cuisine Solutions currently employs 200 people at the Brooks facility and is looking to hire an additional 300 employees over the next few years.

“Cuisine Solutions developed an innovative facility in a booming part of the City and has created a vibrant workplace,” said Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio Mayor. “The City looks forward to the growing partnership between international businesses looking for a place to call home. Cuisine Solutions is the type of success story that will help us attract new businesses and jobs to the area.”

New facility features:

Estimated $200 million investment, largest investment on Brooks campus to date

315,000 square-foot facility on 23.7 acres of land

Food Engineering Magazine’s 2021 Sustainable Plant of the Year

Currently employs 200 people, expected to exceed over 500 jobs

Construction on the facility began in March 2019

Fourth U.S. based plant, sixth plant overall

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow- cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com/.

About Brooks

Brooks is a growing mixed-use community of more than 1,300 acres where people can live, work, learn, play and stay. Since its inception, the community has attracted more than 45 businesses that employ more than 3,200 people including Mission Solar, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, DPT Laboratories, The University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine, Cuisine Solutions, Bridge PTS, the City/County Emergency Operations Center, Brooks Academy of Science and Engineering Charter School, Compass Rose Academy, several market-rate apartment communities, and a variety of restaurants and retail stores. For more information, visit LiveBrooks.com.