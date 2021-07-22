Sterling, VA – Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering sous vide cooking techniques, hosted their second annual Cuisine Cup at Leesburg’s Segra Field on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The once-in-a-season rugby matchup between Old Glory DC and the Austin Gilgronis, represented the two home states of Cuisine Solutions U.S.-based plants in Texas and Washington D.C. In 2020, the inaugural Cuisine Solutions game was held in Austin, Texas, which celebrated the groundbreaking of Cuisine Solutions first Texas plant. Since the partnership initiation in 2019, Cuisine Solutions has become a fundamental part of Old Glory’s professional footprint.

Sports fans and Cuisine Solutions employees had the chance to experience pre-match activities including the Roosters Rugby Club matchup in which Cuisine Solutions Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain participated, live music, rugby youth games, and a meet and greet with select players.

The main kickoff match between Old Glory and Austin Gilgronis began at 5:00 PM. Mack Mason from Austin Gilgronis slotted a penalty kick during the last-minute of the game, putting Austin Gilgronis in the position to score a game-winning try, but the defensive efforts from Old Glory DC were too strong. Old Glory DC came out victorious taking home the Cuisine Cup. The final score was 29 (Old Glory DC) to 25 (Austin Gilgronis).

The Cuisine Solutions culinary team treated fans to delicious samples of their Michelin star chef prepared foods throughout the day, including special employee-appreciation dishes hosted on the Guinness Deck during the Roosters Rugby Club match. Also featured on the menu was the Cuisine Solutions Big Glory Sandwich, a sous vide protein-packed stack of grilled chicken breast, sliced top sirloin and pork cushion topped with a dollop of garlic aioli, dill pickle slices, red onions, a slice of white cheddar cheese and a scoop of fresh coleslaw served on a brioche bun. Cuisine Solutions now offers The Old Glory signature sandwich served at Old Glory DC Rugby for those who want to enjoy at home. Customers can order the sandwich, which serves 16, and a host of other party foods through mycuisinesolutions.com.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com.