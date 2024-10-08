Cuisine Solutions Showcases Sous Vide Solutions at The International Flight Services Association (IFSA)

Cuisine Solutions, the world’s largest sous vide manufacturer and pioneer of the method, will exhibit at the IFSA for the 20th year at booth 767 from October 28th-30th. The renowned international team of award-winning chefs is led by Cuisine Solutions Chief Strategy Officer Gerard Bertholon and will spotlight selections for breakfast and lunch.

Cuisine Solutions partners with major airlines to help streamline their operations, enable reduced waste, lower labor costs, and save hours of prep time for chefs in the kitchen. Chef Bertholon leads the team of chefs who work with the airlines’ culinary departments to develop menus that are failsafe, consistent, and leave customers satisfied every time. The company’s wide range of sous vide products including proteins, sauces, grains, plant-based proteins, and more, including their industry-shifting Sous Vide Egg Bites. Their pasteurized sous vide items offer 18 months of shelf life frozen, six days when defrosted, and can be reheated in mere minutes. Cuisine Solutions offers bespoke service to train airline staff to utilize the sous vide products.

Sous vide, which means “under vacuum” in French, is a cooking method developed by Dr. Bruno Goussault, the France-born Chief Scientist of Cuisine Solutions. Ingredients are placed in a vacuum-sealed food-grade plastic pouch and cooked submerged in water at a precise time and temperature until the product is fully cooked. Cuisine Solutions’ advanced technology guarantees a perfect replication of the chefs’ recipes every time.

At IFSA, Cuisine Solutions will feature an ever-changing menu, with selections from the U.S., France, Thailand, and Brazil. The breakfast offerings include Sausage & Gravy Biscuits, featuring cage-free eggs, savory gravy and pork sausage and a soft, fluffy biscuit. Cuisine Solutions’ Tartines offer a selection of open-faced breakfast sandwiches, combining gourmet ingredients for a light and satisfying choice. They will also showcase a Tomato Mozzarella egg snack, Matcha Chia Pudding with persimmon compote, a sweet and seasonal addition to the breakfast menu. Additionally, Day Three features a flavorful Pumpkin Coconut Chia with Quinoa, topped off with a crunchy Ginger Cookie Crumb.

For lunch, IFSA attendees can expect a diverse menu. On Day One, offerings include a Taco Chicken Jar Salad – a dish combining black bean salsa, cherry tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and a guajillo-ranch dressing, finished with crispy tortilla strips – and a Reuben Sandwich with pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Seafood lovers can taste test the Poached Halibut with Herb Beurre Blanc, served alongside lemon risotto, English peas, and pearl onions, and the Grilled Salmon with Israeli Couscous with a fire-roasted red pepper sauce and a medley of roasted sweet potatoes, zucchini, and squash, finished with mint. Other dishes featured will include a Chicken Thai Curry Bowl and Beef Short Ribs, served with garlic mashed potatoes and bordelaise sauce.

On Day Two, the lunch menu continues to impress with the Grilled Salmon served alongside a seasonal Autumn Salad. The Beef Burnt-Ends Steam Bun – with smoky beef, pickled watermelon radish, and Asian BBQ sauce – offers a bold, modern twist. Seafood fans will enjoy the Seared Arapaima with cauliflower couscous and vierge sauce. The Seared Chicken Thigh is a rich, comforting dish with semolina vegetables and mushroom sauce, while the Lamb Pave combines tender lamb with Middle Eastern-inspired flavors. Lastly, the BBQ Short Ribs, served with smoked gouda grits and Carolina demi, add a gourmet twist to Southern BBQ.

On Day Three, the Oaxacan Beef Jar Salad offers a fresh, Mexican-inspired option with roasted corn, charred tomatoes, romaine, and cilantro dressing. The Sliced Turkey Sandwich features fig jam, arugula, cheddar, and brie, balancing savory and sweet flavors. The Crab Cake – paired with charred corn and an Old Bay-red curry sauce –is a seafood highlight. Another seafood choice, the Stuffed Halibut, with fennel-tomato and lobster sauce, is rich and flavorful. The Seared Chicken Breast – served with spelt and smoky tomato sauce – offers an earthy, rustic meal. Lastly, the Braised Short Ribs – served with corn tamale cake and shallot red wine sauce – provide a melt-in-your-mouth experience, topped with crispy onions for texture.

About Cuisine Solutions

Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide products — the innovative, precise-cooking technique the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 30,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as major airlines and hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.