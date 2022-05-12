Culinary Institute of America Honors Six “Champions of Global Cuisine”

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) honored six Champions of Global Cuisine at the 2022 CIA Leadership Awards. Maneet Chauhan ’00, Dr. Jessica B. Harris, Enrique Olvera ’99, Pedro Miguel Schiaffino ’97, Roy Yamaguchi ’76, and Jungsik Yim ’05 received the Augie™ for their dedication to cultivating an understanding, adoption, and love of world cuisines among countless individuals. Proceeds from the event—which raised more than $1 million—will support scholarships for CIA students, more than 90% of whom rely on financial aid to achieve their dream of attending the world’s premier culinary college. Hundreds of hospitality industry leaders, celebrity chefs, and other luminaries from business and entertainment joined the celebration of these six industry icons, held at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

“Through their lives’ work, this year’s honorees have demonstrated the connective power of food and underscored that we are more alike than we are different,” said CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan. “I can’t think of better role models for our students, the torchbearers of tomorrow.”

The CIA created the Augies in recognition of famed French chef Auguste Escoffier’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, creativity, and professionalism. The college has been honoring food and hospitality industry leaders who exemplify these traits since 2007.

Eight CIA alumni—Daniel Joseph Corpuz ’19, Fany Gerson’98, Tony Liu ’98, King Phojanakong ’98, Matthew Raiford ’98, Tia Raiford ’98, Alex Raij ’99, and Cédric Vongerichten ’06—served as guest chefs during the cocktail and dessert receptions, assisted by 30 current CIA students.

The CIA Leadership Awards were made possible, in part, by the generous support of platinum sponsor Pepsico Foodservice; gold sponsors Ecolab and Roy Yamaguchi Hawaii Restaurant Group; silver sponsors, Breakthru Beverage Group, Colavita, KitchenAid Commercial, MolsonCoors; bronze sponsors, Edlong Corporation, S.Katzman Produce, and Steelite International; and dozens of other suppliers to the food and hospitality industries, plus many individual friends of the CIA.