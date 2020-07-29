Culinary School Earns Prestigious Military-Friendly Designation

CHICAGO — Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts‘ Boulder campus, the only accredited culinary school in the U.S. that offers 100 percent online degrees and diplomas with industry externships, received official military-friendly designation recently as a “2020-2021 Military Friendly® School.” Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

Escoffier was recognized for its commitment to all branches of the U.S. military and the ability to demonstrate high levels of student support and student satisfaction as required by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration agreements, as well as best practices within the Department of Education.

“We’re honored and humbled by our talented veteran and active military students and remain committed to supporting them with flexible, attainable culinary pathways and options as they start a new career in the foodservice industry,” said Tracy Lorenz, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts president and CEO.

Approximately 400 active military and veterans and their dependents are enrolled in Escoffier’s programs and 150 have graduated. Graduates also have access to Escoffier’s Alumni Association, offering networking and career services support for life.

Retired U.S. Army veteran and Escoffier online graduate with honors,Tiffany Moore ’19, took advantage of Escoffier’s culinary education and the school’s inclusive, student-focused approach to culinary school.

“I decided to invest in myself and go back to culinary school. As for the management portion, that’s really where Escoffier helped me learn how to run a restaurant and a business,” said Moore, co-owner and personal chef at Event Hall Cascade in Atlanta. “Even after sustaining spinal cord injuries from deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was able to achieve my life’s goal of finally completing culinary school. Escoffier gave me the foundation I needed to jumpstart my career and armed me with the fundamental culinary skills I needed to pivot and continue working during the current pandemic. Escoffier is leading the way for online culinary education,” added Moore.

The Military FriendlyⓇ designation requires schools to demonstrate a focus on students; with an emphasis on adult learners, working and military students. School staff receive training to support the unique challenges facing military and veteran students as well as offer career services, online platforms and an inclusive and welcoming environment.

For more information about Escoffier’s Military FriendlyⓇ school designation, visit https://www.militaryfriendly.com/auguste-escoffier-school-of-culinary-arts/.

More about Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school’s professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier’s Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Learn more at escoffier.edu.