Custom Culinary Launches in Canada

TORONTO–We are proud to introduce the launch of the Custom Culinary® brand in Canada—a line of exceptional foodservice products developed to enhance any menu and every daypart. The Custom Culinary® brand was established in the US more than 70 years ago with the mission of providing foodservice professionals with true, real and authentic flavour solutions. Our Custom Culinary® products are now available in Canada, designed to meet the needs of Canadian foodservice operators and their consumers’ tastes. We believe in being true to the food.

We are pleased to announce our partnerships with the following brokers, who will be representing the Custom Culinary® brand on behalf of Griffith Foods Canada.

In Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan), we will be represented by CORE Foodservice. CORE is a North American top-tier brokerage, representing leading foodservice brands. A strong business approach combined with long-term customer relationships have solidified their success in the Canadian marketplace.

In Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces, we will be represented by TTS Marketing. TTS prides itself on representing its principals through the highest standards of sales and service. Established by the Gray Family in 1973, TTS remains a family-owned and operated company today.

To learn how we can help you Be True to the Food ®, please don’t hesitate to contact your broker.

CORE Foodservice: 1-833-523-0339

TTS Marketing: ON 905-677-2900; QC 514-457-2080

About Custom Culinary®

At Custom Culinary® we’re dedicated to providing exceptional products to enhance any menu and every daypart. Our flavour-forward solutions are rooted in culinary expertise and a thoughtful, innovative approach to product development, centered on clean, simple and wholesome ingredients. We bring profitable trends to life with items that meet your needs, delight your customers and exceed your expectations. Learn how we can help you Be True To The Food® by visiting CUSTOMCULINARY.CA.

