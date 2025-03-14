Daily Harvest’s AI Strategy is Giving Customers What They Want

Satta Sarmah Hightower, Business Insider Retail & FoodService March 13, 2025

Daily Harvest is on a mission to bring nutritious food to consumers — with products that span heart-healthy harvest bowls to high-protein smoothies.

The meal delivery service, founded in 2015, ships orders throughout the US and sells its frozen food products in big-box and grocery stores like Costco and Kroger, and that all involves complex logistics.

While the brand’s reach is large, its team is not — Daily Harvest employs fewer than 200 people.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business Insider.

