Dairy Checkoff, Subway Collaborate On Hunger, Youth Programs

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Subway sandwich franchises nationwide will generate more money for GENYOUth’s Emergency School Meal Delivery Fund and build awareness about the checkoff’s support for youth wellness through Fuel Up to Play 60.

Subway, which has 21,000 franchises, and Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) are both NFL partners. When Subway and the NFL were working on their sponsorship agreement, the league encouraged the chain to support Fuel Up to Play 60 to serve local communities and youth.

Subway will engage with DMI on two nationwide efforts at no additional cost to the checkoff.

First, the chain launched the “Tackle Hunger” endeavor through its Subway Cares program. Subway Cares allows customers to add to their purchase for local causes. The franchises will use these donations for GENYOUth’s fund to provide school meals and feeding efforts from October through Nov. 30. Nationwide in-store signage features America’s Dairy Farmers, Fuel Up to Play 60 and Undeniably Dairy.

GENYOUth has so far raised $9.92 million in cash and in-kind support for 8,485 schools, but nearly 10,000 more schools have asked for help.

Second, Subway will unveil “60-cent 6-inch Sundays” to students who display their Fuel Up to Play 60 “Healthy Habits Tracker.” Subway menus – which offer Shamrock Farms milk as a beverage option – will feature milk messages and Fuel Up to Play 60 and Undeniably Dairy logos. The promotion runs early October to Dec. 31.

“This is another great example of the power of partnerships and the possibilities that can arise from working with a known entity such as the NFL,” said Beth Engelmann, chief marketing communications officer for DMI. “Data shows that many families and children are facing food insecurity. The activation with Subway will help raise awareness and support in our communities while also furthering the checkoff’s long-standing commitment to youth.”

DMI announced two other activations that aim to build consumer trust and dairy demand in the “new normal” of the COVID-19 era. With the home now as a hub for learning, entertainment and family time, the activations will showcase dairy as an essential ingredient in family wellness and meals while supporting educators and students with e-learning resources.

“We understand that many people still are at home and home has become the hub for families,” Engelmann said. “This fall, we’re continuing to highlight dairy as essential in every home moment, from work and school to what’s being served on the table and those quality family moments everyone is embracing, including the return of sports, football and home-gaiting.”

The activations leverage the assets – players, media and social channels – of the NFL and include:

Fuel Up to Play 60 Homeroom – Fuel Up to Play 60 was created in 2009 with the NFL and in collaboration with USDA with a goal of building healthier children and communities by providing access to nutritious foods (including dairy) and physical activity. But with the onset of e-learning, educators and parents need access to credible, quality content to keep students engaged. As a result, the checkoff created Fuel Up to Play 60 Homeroom, a digital resource to engage students, educators and parents around topics such as health and wellness and what’s happening on the farm, all featuring dairy farmers, students and NFL players including major youth influencer and video-gamer JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Homeroom will be updated every Thursday in collaboration with local dairy promotion teams, GENYOUth and others in the dairy community. The e-learning resource includes educational tools highlighting how U.S. dairy farms operate, as well as dairy wellness, sustainability and community messaging and content. The Homeroom is done in partnership with Discovery Education and the NFL and both will promote it on their various platforms.

Home Fridge Advantage – Celebrity chefs, lifestyle and sustainability experts, National Dairy Council ambassadors and NFL players will join the checkoff in providing consumers with ideas on how they can stock their fridges with affordable and nutritious options, including dairy. NFL dairy lovers such as brothers T.J. and Derek Watt, Chase Winovich and others will be paired with influencers in videos that give people a peek inside their refrigerators. Each will talk about their dairy MVP – most valuable product – and consumers will see whether they are an elite athlete or mom of three, nutritious, delicious food and a commitment to families connects everyone. Videos will be posted on each influencer’s social media channels, @DairyGood and @FUTP60 social media channels and at www.USDairy.com where more dairy recipes can be found. Consumers also will be asked to share a photo or video of their refrigerators using #HomeFridgeAdvantage and #UndeniablyDairy. A winner will choose a food bank or school to receive a refrigerator or breakfast cart to continue the checkoff’s commitment to getting food to those who need it.

The learn more about the dairy checkoff, visit www.usdairy.com.

###

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s 35,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. For more information about the dairy checkoff, visit www.usdairy.com